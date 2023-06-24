Carson Hocevar wins the NASCAR Truck Series race in Nashville and the $50k Triple Truck Challenge bonus

Full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver for the #42 Chevrolet Silverado fielded by Niece Motorsports, Carson Hocevar is certainly jamming to the tunes in Music City this weekend. The Rackley Roofing 200 saw the 20-year-old take a trip to victory lane after recovering from a rough patch in his stock car racing career.

Hovecar clinched the NASCAR Triple Truck Challenge bonus at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, June 23. The young 20-year-old driver from Portage, Michigan managed to hold off Zane Smith in a tightly contested race.

Taking the lead of the race with 40 laps to go, Hocevar managed to keep ahead of the field. He managed his pace well along with tire necessary tire preservation for any challenges that might come his way.

Speaking on what is a morally significant victory given his current career path, Carson Hocevar elaborated on his feelings in a post-race interview:

“I’m enjoying this a lot right now, I’m so excited I get to hold the trophy. I've been too emotional at times and too hungry to just go and get it and just let the race come to me. I was focused (after the last restart) and calm. The second we got to the white (flag) there was a lot of deep breaths. "

He further added:

"I knew I had one more corner to go and the second I got down the straightaway I knew I had no one coming and there was a lot of emotion there and I let it out."

The Craftsman Truck Series is now headed to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 8, 2023, for some road course action. It remains to be seen if Carson Hocevar can keep his hot streak going.

Carson Hocevar looks back at racing at Nashville Superspeedway in quarter midgets

Carson Hocevar recently reminisced on his childhood at the Nashville Superspeedway after his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win on Friday. Looking back at his childhood at the Music City track, the young driver elaborated on core memories from his days as a kid at the track.

He spoke to Claire Lang on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and said:

"I came here, race as a kid quarter midgets, and even last week I went home spent some time with family and they still have all my quarter midgets trophies and they ahd a bunch of guitars."

Listen to the complete conversation below:

Meanwhile, NASCAR gears up to go racing at the Music City track this Sunday for the Ally 400. The race goes live at 7:00 pm ET on NBC Sports.

