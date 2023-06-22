NASCAR 2023: Purse size for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

After 16 action-packed points races, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Lebanon, Tennessee, for another thriller - the Ally 400.

Sunday (June 25)’s race is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the second time at Nashville Superspeedway. All the drivers who will take the field will be racing to win the Ally 400.

Nashville Superspeedway is a 1.33-mile-long D-shaped oval track features a total of four turns and 14 degrees of banking.

NASCAR @NASCAR Who will strike the right chord in the Music City? Who will strike the right chord in the Music City? https://t.co/4V3dTTg0H0

Ally 400 can be watched live on NBC, Peacock, and PRN. The race will kick off on June 25 at 7:00 pm ET. All the participating drivers who will take part in this week's NASCAR races will be racing for monetary incentives this weekend.

This year, the NASCAR Cup Series race in Nashville has a prize pool of $8,516,134. Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series and Truck Series will reward drivers with $1,616,383, and $940.852, respectively.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass confirmed on Twitter the total prize money pool that is up for grabs in Nashville across the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Nashville, including all payouts for all positions and all payouts to charter teams for competing each week and their three-year charter history, contingency awards, year-end point fund contribution, etc.: Cup: $8,516,134 Xfinity: $1,616,383 Truck: $940.852”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Purses for Nashville, including all payouts for all positions and all payouts to charter teams for competing each week and their three-year charter history, contingency awards, year-end point fund contribution, etc.:



Cup: $8,516,134



Xfinity: $1,616,383



Truck: $940.852 Purses for Nashville, including all payouts for all positions and all payouts to charter teams for competing each week and their three-year charter history, contingency awards, year-end point fund contribution, etc.:Cup: $8,516,134Xfinity: $1,616,383Truck: $940.852

NASCAR Cup Series action in Lebanon, Tennessee, will begin with practice at 6:30 pm ET on Friday, June 23. It will be followed by a qualifying race on the next day at 1:00 pm ET and conclude with the main event on Sunday. Both the practice and qualifying can be watched live on USA Network, NBC Sports, and PRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Ally 400?

Heading to Nashville Superspeedway, Kyle Larson occupies the top positions on the board as the favorites to win the 400-mile race. The #5 Chevrolet driver has odds of 5-1 to win Sunday's race, according to cbssports.com

Martin Truex Jr. has the second-highest odds at 7-1, followed by Kyle Busch at 15-2, Denny Hamlin at 15-2, Chase Elliott at 8-1, William Byron at 8-1, Ryan Blaney at 10-1, Ross Chastain 10-1, and Christopher Bell 10-1 in the top-five highest odds.

They are followed by Kevin Harvick (15-1), Joey Logano (15-1), Tyler Reddick (16-1), Bubba Wallace (20-1), and Alex Bowman (25-1).

Catch the Cup Series in action at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 25

Poll : 0 votes