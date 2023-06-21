NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway race? Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Lebanon, Tennessee, this weekend for the Ally 400, which will be held at the Nashville Superspeedway. The race is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm ET on Sunday (June 25) and can be enjoyed on NBC and PRN.

Ahead of the race, there will be a qualifying session, which will begin at 1:00 pm ET on Saturday (June 24) and can be viewed live on USA Network.

Sunday’s race will see 36 drivers competing for over 300 laps at the 1.33-mile-long D-Shaped track, resulting in a 400-mile race. The track features a total of four turns and 14 degrees of banking at each corner.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won last year’s Ally 400 and is the favorite to win it again on Sunday. The venue currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series.

NASCAR has seen 10 different and four multiple winners - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch (three wins), William Byron (three wins), Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson (three wins including All-Star Race), Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. (two wins), Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney - in the first 16 races so far this season.

Where to watch NASCAR 2023 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway:

Sunday, June 25, 2023

7:00 pm ET: Ally 400

The 2023 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway will air on NBC, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:00 pm ET. Live streaming for the 17th point-paying race of the season will be available on the NBC Sports App, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA have the broadcasting rights for the rest of the 2023 Cup and Xfinity season. As a result, all the action in Lebanon, Tennessee, including the practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on USA, NBC Sports, and PRN. The main event will be telecast on NBC, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Fans can also watch by getting a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of another thrilling Cup Series weekend in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Catch your favorite drivers in action at the Nashville Superspeedway this weekend.

