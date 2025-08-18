"Feel bad for the 45": Daniel Suarez addresses unintentional contact with Ty Gibbs that derailed Tyler Reddick at Richmond

This year's Cook Out 400, which took place at the Richmond Raceway, featured Daniel Suarez making contact with Ty Gibbs, sending the latter straight into Tyler Reddick. This resulted in Reddick's No. 45 ride spinning around in Turn 4 and derailing his dominant run in the race.Shortly after the race, the Trackhouse Racing driver acknowledged the incident and said:&quot;I mean, I feel bad for the 45 (Tyler Reddick). It really wasn’t intentional. The last thing I wanted was to crash him for no reason. 54 (Ty Gibbs) already had older tires and at that point it’s a two- or three-second difference. When he (Gibbs) went to the bottom, he just slowed down way more than what I anticipated.&quot;Explaining what happened during the race, Daniel Suarez added:&quot;I bumped him a little bit to get some room but it was maybe too hard of a bump for the tires that he had and he got a wiggle and then he ended up spinning out the 45 (Reddick), which wasn’t intentional. I feel bad for that. Bad situation there. Just trying to make as much time as possible.”On the other hand, Suarez celebrated his P7 finish at Richmond, calling the race a &quot;good night for the No. 99 Chevrolet team.&quot; The Trackhouse Racing driver expressed that while they could've performed better and that he wished he had won the race, No. 99 was one of the top-five or top-10 cars throughout the race.Suarez also acknowledged his second top-10 finish in a row, given that he finished seventh at Watkins Glen.Daniel Suarez has &quot;no hard feelings&quot; following news of his departure from Trackhouse RacingDaniel Suarez and Trackhouse Racing confirmed they mutually decided to part ways at the end of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in July 2025. This marked an end to the driver's journey with the team under whom he scored two Cup Series victories.Suarez joined Trackhouse Racing in 2021 during the team's inaugural season, becoming the only driver for the single-car operative team at the time. Additionally, the No. 99 racer clinched his first Cup Series victory at Sonoma in 2022 and the 2024 win at Atlanta last season under the Trackhouse Racing banner.The No.99 driver's statement concerning departure from Trackhouse (Image via Instagram/ @daniel_suarezg)Addressing his departure from the NASCAR team, Suarez acknowledged that he had some of the best years of his Cup Series career at Trackhouse; he added:&quot;We had great successes as a team and I gained some incredible friends. We took a team nobody had even heard of in 2021 and in just a couple of years we were winning races and running up front on a weekly basis. Just like the seasons in a year, sometimes things change and we have mutually agreed to each go in our own direction.&quot;Wishing Trackhouse the best, the No. 99 driver mentioned how the team will always be special to him and ended on a hopeful note, stating, &quot;The best is ahead!&quot;Amid uncertainty surrounding his NASCAR future following his departure from Trackhouse, Daniel Suarez currently stands 29th on the Cup Series points table with 433 stage points.While rumors of Legacy Motor Club owner Jimmie Johnson considering Suarez's move to his team circulated on the internet, Johnson refuted them, saying that the timing likely wouldn't work for the team and Daniel Suarez.