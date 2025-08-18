  • NASCAR
  • Cook Out 400
  • "Feel bad for the 45": Daniel Suarez addresses unintentional contact with Ty Gibbs that derailed Tyler Reddick at Richmond

"Feel bad for the 45": Daniel Suarez addresses unintentional contact with Ty Gibbs that derailed Tyler Reddick at Richmond

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 18, 2025 00:21 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Daniel Suarez addresses contact with Ty Gibbs at Richmond (Image via Imagn)

This year's Cook Out 400, which took place at the Richmond Raceway, featured Daniel Suarez making contact with Ty Gibbs, sending the latter straight into Tyler Reddick. This resulted in Reddick's No. 45 ride spinning around in Turn 4 and derailing his dominant run in the race.

Ad

Shortly after the race, the Trackhouse Racing driver acknowledged the incident and said:

"I mean, I feel bad for the 45 (Tyler Reddick). It really wasn’t intentional. The last thing I wanted was to crash him for no reason. 54 (Ty Gibbs) already had older tires and at that point it’s a two- or three-second difference. When he (Gibbs) went to the bottom, he just slowed down way more than what I anticipated."
Ad
Trending

Explaining what happened during the race, Daniel Suarez added:

"I bumped him a little bit to get some room but it was maybe too hard of a bump for the tires that he had and he got a wiggle and then he ended up spinning out the 45 (Reddick), which wasn’t intentional. I feel bad for that. Bad situation there. Just trying to make as much time as possible.”
Ad
Ad

On the other hand, Suarez celebrated his P7 finish at Richmond, calling the race a "good night for the No. 99 Chevrolet team." The Trackhouse Racing driver expressed that while they could've performed better and that he wished he had won the race, No. 99 was one of the top-five or top-10 cars throughout the race.

Suarez also acknowledged his second top-10 finish in a row, given that he finished seventh at Watkins Glen.

Ad

Daniel Suarez has "no hard feelings" following news of his departure from Trackhouse Racing

Daniel Suarez and Trackhouse Racing confirmed they mutually decided to part ways at the end of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in July 2025. This marked an end to the driver's journey with the team under whom he scored two Cup Series victories.

Suarez joined Trackhouse Racing in 2021 during the team's inaugural season, becoming the only driver for the single-car operative team at the time. Additionally, the No. 99 racer clinched his first Cup Series victory at Sonoma in 2022 and the 2024 win at Atlanta last season under the Trackhouse Racing banner.

Ad
The No.99 driver&#039;s statement concerning departure from Trackhouse (Image via Instagram/ @daniel_suarezg)
The No.99 driver's statement concerning departure from Trackhouse (Image via Instagram/ @daniel_suarezg)

Addressing his departure from the NASCAR team, Suarez acknowledged that he had some of the best years of his Cup Series career at Trackhouse; he added:

Ad
"We had great successes as a team and I gained some incredible friends. We took a team nobody had even heard of in 2021 and in just a couple of years we were winning races and running up front on a weekly basis. Just like the seasons in a year, sometimes things change and we have mutually agreed to each go in our own direction."
Ad

Wishing Trackhouse the best, the No. 99 driver mentioned how the team will always be special to him and ended on a hopeful note, stating, "The best is ahead!"

Amid uncertainty surrounding his NASCAR future following his departure from Trackhouse, Daniel Suarez currently stands 29th on the Cup Series points table with 433 stage points.

While rumors of Legacy Motor Club owner Jimmie Johnson considering Suarez's move to his team circulated on the internet, Johnson refuted them, saying that the timing likely wouldn't work for the team and Daniel Suarez.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Twitter icon

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications