How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Roval | 05-10-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 will be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval this weekend. The season’s sixth playoff race will see drivers compete for laps at the 1.5-mile-long track.Kyle Larson is the incumbent winner of the event and will look to defend his Bank of America Roval 400 title on Sunday, October 5.What time does the NASCAR race start today?Start Time: 3 p.m. ETDate: Sunday, October 5How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel detailsThe Bank of America Roval 400 will stream on NBC Sports from 3 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available in the United States on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. NBC Sports has the broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Charlotte Roval Cup Series playoff event.UKFans in the UK can watch the race on Premier Sports from 8 p.m. EST on Sunday.CanadaCanadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3 p.m. ET.IndiaIndian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 12:30 a.m. IST on October 6 (Monday).New ZealandThe action will stream at 7 a.m. NZST on Sunday, September 28.AustraliaThe race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 5 a.m. AEST.Sub-Saharan AfricaIn Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday.Bank of America Roval 400 Live streaming optionsThe Bank of America Roval 400 will be streamed live on NBC Sports for Android and iOS devices and on NBCSports.com.Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&amp;T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV or Sling TV to stream the 109-lap race of the season at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 entry listHere's the complete entry list for the 32nd race of the season:#1 - Ross Chastain (P)#2 - Austin Cindric (P)#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace (P)#24 - William Byron (P)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick (P)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#66 – Josh Bilicki#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez