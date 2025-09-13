  • NASCAR
  How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol | 13-09-2025

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 13, 2025 12:30 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Bristol - Source: Imagn
Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. The season’s third playoff race will see drivers compete for 500 laps at the 0.533-mile-long track.

Kyle Larson is the incumbent winner of the event and will look to defend his Bass Pro Shops Night Race title on Saturday, September 13.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Date: Saturday, September 13

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will stream on NBC Sports from 7:30 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available in the United States on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. NBC Sports has the broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Bristol Cup Series playoff event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Premier Sports from 12:30 am EST on Sunday.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 5 a.m. IST on September 13 (Sunday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 11:30 a.m. NZST on Sunday, September 13.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 9:30 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 2:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race Live streaming options

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will be streamed live on NBC Sports for Android and iOS devices and on NBCSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 500-lap race of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race entry list

Here's the complete entry list for the 29th race of the season:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain (P)
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (P)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon (P)
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  17. #21 - Josh Berry (P)
  18. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace (P)
  20. #24 - William Byron (P)
  21. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick (P)
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman (P)
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #66 - Chad Finchum
  35. #67 - Corey Heim (i)
  36. #71 - Michael McDowell
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  38. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (P) (R)
  39. #99 - Daniel Suárez
