How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol | 13-09-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. The season’s third playoff race will see drivers compete for 500 laps at the 0.533-mile-long track.Kyle Larson is the incumbent winner of the event and will look to defend his Bass Pro Shops Night Race title on Saturday, September 13.What time does the NASCAR race start today?Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ETDate: Saturday, September 13How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel detailsThe Bass Pro Shops Night Race will stream on NBC Sports from 7:30 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available in the United States on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. NBC Sports has the broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Bristol Cup Series playoff event.UKFans in the UK can watch the race on Premier Sports from 12:30 am EST on Sunday.CanadaCanadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 7:30 p.m. ET.IndiaIndian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 5 a.m. IST on September 13 (Sunday).New ZealandThe action will stream at 11:30 a.m. NZST on Sunday, September 13.AustraliaThe race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 9:30 a.m. AEST.Sub-Saharan AfricaIn Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 2:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.Bass Pro Shops Night Race Live streaming optionsThe Bass Pro Shops Night Race will be streamed live on NBC Sports for Android and iOS devices and on NBCSports.com.Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&amp;T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 500-lap race of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway.NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race entry listHere's the complete entry list for the 29th race of the season:#1 - Ross Chastain (P)#2 - Austin Cindric (P)#3 - Austin Dillon (P)#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#21 - Josh Berry (P)#22 - Joey Logano (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace (P)#24 - William Byron (P)#33 - Austin Hill (i)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick (P)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman (P)#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#66 - Chad Finchum#67 - Corey Heim (i)#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (P) (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez