How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis | 27-07-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 will be held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. The season’s 22nd points-paying race will see 39 drivers compete for 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long oval track.Kyle Larson is the incumbent winner of the event and will look to defend his Brickyard 400 title on Sunday, July 27.What time does the NASCAR race start today?Start Time: 2 p.m. ETDate: Sunday, July 27How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel detailsThe Brickyard 400 will stream on TNT Sports at 2 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on IMS Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States. TNT Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Indianapolis Cup event.UKFans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 7 pm GMT on Sunday.CanadaCanadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 2 p.m. ET.IndiaIndian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 11:30 pm IST on July 27 (Sunday).New ZealandThe action will stream at 6 a.m. NZST on Sunday, July 27.AustraliaThe race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 4 a.m. AEST.Sub-Saharan AfricaIn Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.Brickyard 400 Live Streaming OptionsThe Brickyard 400 will be streamed live on TNT Sports for Android and iOS devices, as well as on tntsports.com.Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&amp;T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 160-lap race of the season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.NASCAR Brickyard 400 Entry ListHere's the complete entry list for the 22nd race of the season:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin#12 - Ryan Blaney#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#62 – Jesse Love#66 – Josh Bilicki#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#78 - Katherine Legge#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez