  How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis | 27-07-2025

How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis | 27-07-2025

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 27, 2025 02:00 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at IMS (Source: Getty Images)
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at IMS (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 will be held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. The season’s 22nd points-paying race will see 39 drivers compete for 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long oval track.

Kyle Larson is the incumbent winner of the event and will look to defend his Brickyard 400 title on Sunday, July 27.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

Date: Sunday, July 27

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The Brickyard 400 will stream on TNT Sports at 2 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on IMS Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States. TNT Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Indianapolis Cup event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 7 pm GMT on Sunday.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 2 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 11:30 pm IST on July 27 (Sunday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 6 a.m. NZST on Sunday, July 27.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 4 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Brickyard 400 Live Streaming Options

The Brickyard 400 will be streamed live on TNT Sports for Android and iOS devices, as well as on tntsports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 160-lap race of the season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Brickyard 400 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the 22nd race of the season:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #62 – Jesse Love
  34. #66 – Josh Bilicki
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #78 - Katherine Legge
  38. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  39. #99 - Daniel Suárez
Yash Soni

