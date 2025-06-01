How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville | 01-06-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 is at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend. The season’s 14th points-paying race will see 39 drivers compete for 300 laps at the 1.3-mile-long, tri-oval-shaped track.
Joey Logano is the defending winner of the event and will look to defend his Cracker Barrel 400 title on Sunday, June 1.
What time does the NASCAR race start today?
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET
Date: Sunday, June 1
How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details
The 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 will stream on Prime Video, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7 p.m. ET in the United States. Prime Video has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s Nashville event.
UK
Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 12 a.m. GMT on Monday.
Canada
Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 7 p.m. ET.
India
Indian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 4:30 a.m. IST on June 2 (Monday).
New Zealand
The action will stream at 11 a.m. NZST on Monday, June 2.
Australia
The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 7 a.m. AEST.
Sub-Saharan Africa
In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.
Cracker Barrel 400 Live Streaming Options
The Cracker Barrel 400 will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app for Android and iOS devices and on primevideo.com.
Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 400-mile race of the season at Nashville.
NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 Entry List
Here's the complete entry list for the 14th race of the season:
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #4 - Noah Gragson
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #7 - Justin Haley
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #10 - Ty Dillon
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #16 - AJ Allmendinger
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #19 - Chase Briscoe
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #21 - Josh Berry
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #24 - William Byron
- #34 - Todd Gilliland
- #35 - Riley Herbst
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #44 - JJ Yeley
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #60 - Ryan Preece
- #66 - Chad Finchum
- #67 - Corey Heim
- #71 - Michael McDowell
- #77 - Carson Hocevar
- #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
- #99 - Daniel Suarez
