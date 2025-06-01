  • home icon
How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville | 01-06-2025

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 01, 2025 07:00 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 is at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend. The season’s 14th points-paying race will see 39 drivers compete for 300 laps at the 1.3-mile-long, tri-oval-shaped track.

Joey Logano is the defending winner of the event and will look to defend his Cracker Barrel 400 title on Sunday, June 1.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

Date: Sunday, June 1

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 will stream on Prime Video, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7 p.m. ET in the United States. Prime Video has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s Nashville event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 12 a.m. GMT on Monday.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 7 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 4:30 a.m. IST on June 2 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 11 a.m. NZST on Monday, June 2.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 7 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Cracker Barrel 400 Live Streaming Options

The Cracker Barrel 400 will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app for Android and iOS devices and on primevideo.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 400-mile race of the season at Nashville.

NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the 14th race of the season:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 - JJ Yeley
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #66 - Chad Finchum
  35. #67 - Corey Heim
  36. #71 - Michael McDowell
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  38. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  39. #99 - Daniel Suarez
