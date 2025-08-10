How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen | 10-08-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen will be held at the Watkins Glen International this weekend. The season’s 24th points-paying race will see 40 drivers compete for 90 laps at the 2.45-mile-long road course.Chris Buescher is the incumbent winner of the event and will look to defend his Go Bowling at The Glen title on Sunday, August 10.What time does the NASCAR race start today?Start Time: 2 p.m. ETDate: Sunday, August 10How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel detailsThe Go Bowling at The Glen will stream on USA Network at 2 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available in the United States on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. USA Network has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Watkins Glen Cup event.UKFans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 7 p.m. GMT on Sunday.CanadaCanadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 2 p.m. ET.IndiaIndian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 11:30 p.m. IST on August 10 (Sunday).New ZealandThe action will stream at 7 a.m. NZST on Sunday, August 10.AustraliaThe race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 4 a.m. AEST.Sub-Saharan AfricaIn Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.Go Bowling at The Glen Live Streaming OptionsThe Go Bowling at The Glen will be streamed live on NBC Sports for Android and iOS devices and on NBCsports.com.Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&amp;T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 90-lap race of the season at the Watkins Glen International.NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen entry listHere's the complete entry list for the 24th race of the season:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin#12 - Ryan Blaney#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#44 - J. J. Yeley#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#66 - Josh Bilicki (i)#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#78 - Katherine Legge#87 - Connor Zilisch (i)#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez