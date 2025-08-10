How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen | 10-08-2025

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 10, 2025 06:00 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen will be held at the Watkins Glen International this weekend. The season’s 24th points-paying race will see 40 drivers compete for 90 laps at the 2.45-mile-long road course.

Chris Buescher is the incumbent winner of the event and will look to defend his Go Bowling at The Glen title on Sunday, August 10.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

Date: Sunday, August 10

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The Go Bowling at The Glen will stream on USA Network at 2 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available in the United States on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. USA Network has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Watkins Glen Cup event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 7 p.m. GMT on Sunday.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 2 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 11:30 p.m. IST on August 10 (Sunday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 7 a.m. NZST on Sunday, August 10.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 4 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Go Bowling at The Glen Live Streaming Options

The Go Bowling at The Glen will be streamed live on NBC Sports for Android and iOS devices and on NBCsports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 90-lap race of the season at the Watkins Glen International.

NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen entry list

Here's the complete entry list for the 24th race of the season:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 - J. J. Yeley
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #66 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #78 - Katherine Legge
  38. #87 - Connor Zilisch (i)
  39. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  40. #99 - Daniel Suárez
