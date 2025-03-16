How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas | 16-03-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 is at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. The season’s fifth points-paying race will see 36 drivers compete for 200 laps at the 1.5-mile tri-oval track.

The active Pennzoil 400 winners competing this year are Kyle Larson, William Byron, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Busch.

Larson is the defending champion and will have the opportunity to defend his Pennzoil 400 title on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 3:30 pm ET

Date: Sunday, March 16

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2025 Pennzoil 400 will air on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 pm ET in the United States. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s Las Vegas Spring event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 8:30 pm GMT on March 16 (Sunday).

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3:30 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 1 am IST on March 17 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 11 pm NZST on Sunday, March 16.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 9 pm AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 12 pm ET on Sunday.

Pennzoil 400 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Pennzoil 400 will be available on the FOX Sports app on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the 400-mile Cup race at Las Vegas.

NASCAR Pennzoil 400 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the fifth race of the season:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

