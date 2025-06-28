How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway | 28-06-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 will be held at EchoPark Speedway this weekend. The season’s 18th points-paying race will see 40 drivers compete for 260 laps at the 1.54-mile-long tri-oval track.
Joey Logano is the defending winner of the event and will look to defend his Quaker State 400 title on Saturday, June 28.
What time does the NASCAR race start today?
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET
Date: Saturday, June 28
How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details
Quaker State 400 will stream on TNT Sports at 7 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States. Prime Video has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the EchoPark Cup event.
UK
Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 12 a.m. GMT on Sunday.
Canada
Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 7 p.m. ET.
India
Indian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 4:30 am IST on June 29 (Sunday).
New Zealand
The action will stream at 11 a.m. NZST on Sunday, June 29.
Australia
The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 9 a.m. AEST.
Sub-Saharan Africa
In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 2 a.m. ET on Sunday.
Quaker State 400 Live Streaming Options
Quaker State 400 will be streamed live on TNT Sports for Android and iOS devices and on tntsports.com.
Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 260-lap race of the season at EchoPark Speedway.
NASCAR Quaker State 400 Entry List
Here's the complete entry list for the 18th race of the season:
- #01 - Corey LaJoie (i)
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #4 - Noah Gragson
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #7 - Justin Haley
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #10 - Ty Dillon
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #19 - Chase Briscoe
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #21 - Josh Berry
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #24 - William Byron
- #34 - Todd Gilliland
- #35 - Riley Herbst
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #60 - Ryan Preece
- #66 - David Starr (i)
- #71 - Michael McDowell
- #77 - Carson Hocevar
- #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
- #87 - Connor Zilisch (i)
- #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
- #99 - Daniel Suárez
