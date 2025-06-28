How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway | 28-06-2025

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 28, 2025 07:00 GMT
NASCAR: Quaker State 400 available at Walmart - Source: Imagn
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 will be held at EchoPark Speedway this weekend. The season’s 18th points-paying race will see 40 drivers compete for 260 laps at the 1.54-mile-long tri-oval track.

Joey Logano is the defending winner of the event and will look to defend his Quaker State 400 title on Saturday, June 28.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

Date: Saturday, June 28

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

Quaker State 400 will stream on TNT Sports at 7 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States. Prime Video has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the EchoPark Cup event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 12 a.m. GMT on Sunday.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 7 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 4:30 am IST on June 29 (Sunday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 11 a.m. NZST on Sunday, June 29.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 9 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 2 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Quaker State 400 Live Streaming Options

Quaker State 400 will be streamed live on TNT Sports for Android and iOS devices and on tntsports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 260-lap race of the season at EchoPark Speedway.

NASCAR Quaker State 400 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the 18th race of the season:

  1. #01 - Corey LaJoie (i)
  2. #1 - Ross Chastain
  3. #2 - Austin Cindric
  4. #3 - Austin Dillon
  5. #4 - Noah Gragson
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  8. #7 - Justin Haley
  9. #8 - Kyle Busch
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #10 - Ty Dillon
  12. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  13. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  14. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #21 - Josh Berry
  19. #22 - Joey Logano
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #24 - William Byron
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #66 - David Starr (i)
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  38. #87 - Connor Zilisch (i)
  39. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  40. #99 - Daniel Suárez
