How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for South Point 400 at Las Vegas | 12-10-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 will be held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. The season’s seventh playoff race will see drivers compete for laps at the 1.5-mile-long track.Joey Logano is the incumbent winner of the event and will look to defend his South Point 400 title on Sunday, October 12.What time does the NASCAR race start today?Start Time: 5:30 p.m. ETDate: Sunday, October 12How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel detailsThe South Point 400 will stream on NBC Sports from 5:30 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available in the United States on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. NBC Sports has the broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Las Vegas Cup Series playoff event.UKFans in the UK can watch the race on Premier Sports from 10:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.CanadaCanadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 5:30 p.m. ET.IndiaIndian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 3 a.m. IST on October 13 (Monday).New ZealandThe action will stream at 9:30 a.m. NZST on Monday, October 13.AustraliaThe race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 7:30 a.m. AEST.Sub-Saharan AfricaIn Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 12:30 a.m. ET on Monday.South Point 400 Live streaming optionsThe South Point 400 will be streamed live on NBC Sports for Android and iOS devices and on NBCSports.com.Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&amp;T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 267-lap race of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.NASCAR South Point 400 entry listHere's the complete entry list for the 33rd race of the season:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron (P)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#44 - J. J. Yeley (i)#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#78 - Katherine Legge#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez