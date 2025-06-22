How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway | 22-06-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 will be held at Pocono Raceway this weekend. The season’s 17th points-paying race will see 37 drivers compete for 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track.

Ryan Blaney is the defending winner of the event and will look to defend his The Great American Getaway 400 title on Sunday, June 22.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

Date: Sunday, June 22

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 will stream on Prime Video at 2 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States. Prime Video has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Pocono Cup event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 7 a.m. GMT on Monday.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 2 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 11:30 p.m. IST on June 22 (Sunday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 6 a.m. NZST on Monday, June 23.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 4 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Great American Getaway 400 Live Streaming Options

The Great American Getaway 400 will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app for Android and iOS devices and on primevideo.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 160-lap race of the season at Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the 17th race of the season:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin or Ryan Truex #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17- Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 – Brennan Poole #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

