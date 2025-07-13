How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma | 13-07-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 will be held at the Sonoma Raceway this weekend. The season’s 20th points-paying race will see 40 drivers compete for 110 laps at the 1.99-mile-long road course.

Ad

Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event and will look to defend his Toyota/Save Mart 350 title on Sunday, July 13.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Date: Sunday, July 13

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

Toyota/Save Mart 350 will stream on TNT Sports at 3:30 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States. TNT Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Sonoma Cup event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 8:30 pm GMT on Sunday.

Ad

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3:30 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 1 am IST on July 14 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 7:30 a.m. NZST on Sunday, July 13.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 5:30 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Toyota/Save Mart 350 Live Streaming Options

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will be streamed live on TNT Sports for Android and iOS devices, as well as on tntsports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 110-lap race of the season at the Sonoma Raceway.

NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the 20th race of the season:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - Katherine Legge #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.