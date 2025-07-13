How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma | 13-07-2025

  • home icon
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 will be held at the Sonoma Raceway this weekend. The season’s 20th points-paying race will see 40 drivers compete for 110 laps at the 1.99-mile-long road course.

Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event and will look to defend his Toyota/Save Mart 350 title on Sunday, July 13.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Date: Sunday, July 13

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

Toyota/Save Mart 350 will stream on TNT Sports at 3:30 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the United States. TNT Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Sonoma Cup event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 8:30 pm GMT on Sunday.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3:30 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 1 am IST on July 14 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 7:30 a.m. NZST on Sunday, July 13.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 5:30 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 Live Streaming Options

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will be streamed live on TNT Sports for Android and iOS devices, as well as on tntsports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 110-lap race of the season at the Sonoma Raceway.

NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the 20th race of the season:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #71 - Michael McDowell
  34. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  35. #78 - Katherine Legge
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez
