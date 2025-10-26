How to watch NASCAR race today? Start Time, TV Channel, Radio & Live Stream Details for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville | 26-10-2025

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 will be held at Martinsville Speedway this weekend. The season’s ninth playoff race will see drivers compete for laps at the 0.526-mile-short track.Ryan Blaney is the incumbent winner of the event and will look to defend his Xfinity 500 title on Sunday, October 26.What time does the NASCAR race start today?Start Time: 2 p.m. ETDate: Sunday, October 26How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel detailsThe Xfinity 500 will stream on NBC Sports from 2 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available in the United States on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. NBC Sports has the broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Martinsville Cup Series playoff event.UKFans in the UK can watch the race on Premier Sports from 7 p.m. EST on Sunday.CanadaCanadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 2 p.m. ET.IndiaIndian viewers must opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 11:30 p.m. IST on October 26 (Sunday).New ZealandThe action will stream at 7 a.m. NZST on Monday, October 27.AustraliaThe race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 5 a.m. AEST.Sub-Saharan AfricaIn Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday.Xfinity 500 Live Streaming OptionsThe Xfinity 500 will be streamed live on NBC Sports for Android and iOS devices and on NBCSports.com.Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&amp;T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the 500-lap race of the season at Martinsville Speedway.NASCAR Xfinity 500 entry listHere's the complete entry list for the 35th race of the season:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron (P)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#66 - Casey Mears (i)#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez