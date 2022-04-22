"I've been a dirt dominator for some time" - Kyle Busch brags about recent win at Bristol after claiming NASCAR going backwards with such races

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch returned to winning ways at last weekend's Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver saw Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick spin each other out on the final lap of the race, handing Busch the victory.

Upon being asked what emotions were after the race, Busch acknowledged his team's hard work and said:

“Yeah, we backed into that one didn’t we. Sure feels good just to get a win. It’s been a little bit of a long time here, but overall, just a great day. Really appreciate just proud of the guys. They work hard. We all work hard."

The 36-year-old claimed the top spot after staying in contention for most of the race and capitalized when the opportunity arose.

However, not all was well before the weekend at Bristol started, when Kyle Busch was not particularly happy with NASCAR racing on a loose surface. He was of the opinion that racing on dirt did not push the sport forward.

Despite his views on the past race, Busch did not hold back on the celebrations as he took to Twitter and wrote:

"Not much of a bragger, but many of u r unaware I’ve been a dirt dominator for some time"

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch Not much of a bragger, but many of u r unaware I've been a dirt dominator for some time 🤷🏻‍♂️

Kyle Busch and Dale Earnhardt Jr. make Youth Inc podcast appearance

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Kyle Busch recently made an appearance on the "Youth Inc. with Greg Olsen" podcast, where he talks to the host about becoming a father.

Joined by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., the podcast is sure to interest fans of the sport even if the discussions don't revolve around racing. Busch previewed the podcast episode on Twitter and wrote:

"The three best friends anyone could have Great hanging w @gregolsen88 n @DaleJr talking all things Dad life on the @YouthInc Podcast. Episode dropping soon, u won't want to miss this one!"

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch



Great hanging w @gregolsen88 n @DaleJr talking all things Dad life on the @YouthInc Podcast. Episode dropping soon, u won't want to miss this one!

Watch Busch take on a more traditional NASCAR track this Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway for the 2022 GEICO 500.

