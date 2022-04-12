"It's going to be s**t" - Kyle Busch holds back nothing as he blasts upcoming Bristol dirt race

Kyle Busch is one personality in NASCAR that doesn't hesitate to voice his opinions. Last year, Busch made his disapproval evident when commenting on the proposed changes to Atlanta Motor Speedway for 2022.

"I sure am glad to win the final Xfinity Series race on a real Atlanta racetrack, because the next one is just going to be a showpiece, and it’s going to be s**t.”

The two-time Cup Series champion has Bristol Motor Speedway on his radar this year ahead of the Food City Dirt Race as NASCAR returns to dirt track racing this weekend.

When asked about his thoughts on the racing surface, Busch replied in typical fashion, saying:

“Cut the cord. As Richard Petty said, dirt takes our sport backwards.”

Kyle Busch implied that the loose surface does not help NASCAR as a sport because it makes life harder for fans as well as drivers.

One of the main reasons is the dust in the air, making visibility poor at such venues. He believes dirt racing in Bristol or any other track will not help the sport move forward.

Kyle Busch echoes Richard Petty's thoughts on dirt track racing.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch recently voiced his opinion on the upcoming dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. The Las Vegas, Nevada native echoed the thoughts of NASCAR legend Richard Petty on the topic.

'The King', as he is often referred to, Petty was unsure about NASCAR's announcement in 2021 to race on dirt. He spoke to Autoweek about the topic and said:

“I guess I’m looking at it from an old-time deal because we spent years and years and years trying to become a professional sport. Years and years to get away from that stigma (that racing wasn’t professional). But dirt-track racing is not professional, so we’re going backward. It would be like taking a professional football team and going back to play at a high school field.”

"Dirt track racing is not professional, so we're going backwards. It would be like taking a professional football team and going back to play on a high school field."

Kyle Busch agreed with Petty's opinion when asked about the Food City Dirt Race, which is scheduled to go live at 7 p.m. EST this Sunday.

