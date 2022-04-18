"I should have done a little bit better job" - Tyler Reddick feels he shouldn't have let Chase Briscoe get close on his way to a P2 finish at Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR season has brought with it some great sportsmanship in the form of Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe after the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race on the loose surface made its comeback for the 2022 season after its debut in 2021.

Fans received the inaugural race with mixed emotions. However, that notion seems to be evolving as more people get on the Bristol dirt bandwagon.

Sunday's race saw a thrilling end as Tyler Reddick led the final lap when Chase Briscoe launched an attack on the leaders inside, which led the pair to spin out. This caused Reddick to miss out on his maiden Cup Series victory.

Kyle Busch scored a surprise victory, while Reddick salvaged a second-place finish against Briscoe in P22.

Briscoe approached Reddick to apologize after the race and said:

“I walked over there with the intent if he punched me in the mouth, I deserved it, right?. So, I walked over there and just apologized. And he said, ‘I totally get it, I would have done the same thing.’ And he wasn’t mad at all.”

Reddick responded to the Stewart-Haas Racing driver and said:

“It’s Easter, for one, and two, I mean, I just look at it like I could have done a better job the last couple of laps to keep distance between us, a gap between us honestly.”

The Richard Childress Racing driver continues his hunt for his first Cup Series victory, whereas Chase Briscoe scored his breakthrough win at Pheonix earlier this year.

Tyler Reddick reacts to last lap incident at Food City Dirt Race

Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick missed his chance to win his first Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway last Sunday.

The Corning, California native, led the race when a last-lap move by Chase Briscoe saw the pair spin out. Reddick managed to salvage a second-place finish while Briscoe dropped to P22.

Reddick spoke to track-side media after the race and reflected on what happened, saying:

"Well, I don't think I did everything right to be honest with you Reegan. You know Briscoe was able to run me back down there and just looking at it I should've done a better job of just you know, I don't know, I shouldn't let him get that close."

NASCAR heads to Talladega Superspeedway next Sunday for the Geico 500.

