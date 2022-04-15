"It was like reaching the top of Mount Everest" - Kurt Busch reminisces about first win at Bristol Motor Speedway

One of the few facts that newer fans might not realize is that drivers like Kurt Busch have been a part of the NASCAR circus for well over twenty years.

Currently driving for 23XI Racing, the veteran has a history of out-performing average cars and teammates. The 43-year-old finished in sixth place at Martinsville Speedway last Sunday, which is proof of the fact.

As NASCAR heads to 'The Last Great Coloseum' in the Volunteer State of Tennessee, Busch looks back at his first Cup Series race at the same oval, and said:

“When fans ask about my wins, I tell them the 2002 spring Bristol race is my all-time favorite. It was like reaching the top of Mount Everest. You look around and you’re the only one up there.”

Bristol Motor Speedway has seen 121 races at the venue. However, since last year, things have been shaken up as the 0.5-mile-long short track is covered in red dirt for the Food City Dirt Race. Joey Logano managed to visit Victory Lane in the inaugural race last year.

The Easter weekend is all set to be graced by the race this Sunday as well, with Kurt Busch looking for a seventh win at 'The World's Fastest Half-Mile'.

Kurt Busch's driver odds for the Food City Dirt Race

2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch has had a decent 2022 season so far. The 43-year-old managed to finish in P6 at last Sunday's Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native stands in 16th position with 187 points in the Cup Series Standings.

The odds of winning for Busch stand at +5000 tied with Aric Almirola. Dirt track veteran Kyle Larson tops the chart as the favorite coming into the weekend with a +550 odds of winning.

Watch the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday at 7 p.m. EST.

Edited by Adam Dickson