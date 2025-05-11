  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • AdventHealth 400
  Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 AdventHealth 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 AdventHealth 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified May 11, 2025 07:11 GMT
NASCAR: AdventHealth 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track on Sunday, May 11, as the action at the season’s 12th points-paying weekend continues at the Kansas Speedway.

In Saturday’s (May 10) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson, who is the defending winner of the event, won the pole to lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 AdventHealth 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 pm ET. Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick will start from the second row.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Kansas Speedway predicts mostly sunny with a high temperature of 82 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the AdventHealth 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: AdventHealth 400

Track: Kansas Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 12th race of the season:

Sunday, May 11, 2025

Garage open

12 pm ET – 9:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

3 pm ET: AdventHealth 400 (267 laps & 400.5 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Kansas City, Kansas, will be broadcast on FS1. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 AdventHealth 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #17 - Chris Buescher
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #22 - Joey Logano
  6. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  7. #24 - William Byron
  8. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  11. #71 - Michael McDowell
  12. #7 - Justin Haley
  13. #2 - Austin Cindric
  14. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  15. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  16. #43 - Erik Jones
  17. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #38 - Zane Smith
  19. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  20. #3 - Austin Dillon
  21. #48 - Alex Bowman
  22. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  23. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  24. #4 - Noah Gragson
  25. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  26. #1 - Ross Chastain
  27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  28. #67 - Corey Heim
  29. #10 - Ty Dillon
  30. #60 - Ryan Preece
  31. #41 - Cole Custer
  32. #33 - Jesse Love
  33. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  34. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  35. #8 - Kyle Busch
  36. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  37. #51 - Cody Ware
  38. #21 - Josh Berry

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400.

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
