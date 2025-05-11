Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 AdventHealth 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track on Sunday, May 11, as the action at the season’s 12th points-paying weekend continues at the Kansas Speedway.

In Saturday’s (May 10) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson, who is the defending winner of the event, won the pole to lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 AdventHealth 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 pm ET. Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick will start from the second row.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Kansas Speedway predicts mostly sunny with a high temperature of 82 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the AdventHealth 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: AdventHealth 400

Track: Kansas Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 12th race of the season:

Sunday, May 11, 2025

Garage open

12 pm ET – 9:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

3 pm ET: AdventHealth 400 (267 laps & 400.5 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Kansas City, Kansas, will be broadcast on FS1. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 AdventHealth 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:

#5 - Kyle Larson #17 - Chris Buescher #20 - Christopher Bell #45 - Tyler Reddick #22 - Joey Logano #54 - Ty Gibbs #24 - William Byron #99 - Daniel Suarez #9 - Chase Elliott #12 - Ryan Blaney #71 - Michael McDowell #7 - Justin Haley #2 - Austin Cindric #11 - Denny Hamlin #23 - Bubba Wallace #43 - Erik Jones #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #38 - Zane Smith #19 - Chase Briscoe #3 - Austin Dillon #48 - Alex Bowman #77 - Carson Hocevar #34 - Todd Gilliland #4 - Noah Gragson #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #1 - Ross Chastain #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #67 - Corey Heim #10 - Ty Dillon #60 - Ryan Preece #41 - Cole Custer #33 - Jesse Love #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #8 - Kyle Busch #6 - Brad Keselowski #51 - Cody Ware #21 - Josh Berry

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400.

