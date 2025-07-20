  • NASCAR
Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 20, 2025 11:55 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series W&uuml;rth 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series at Dover Motor Speedway (Source: Getty Images)

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to be present at the Dover Motor Speedway track on Sunday, July 20, as the action will continue at the one-mile-long concrete oval track this weekend.

In Saturday’s (July 19) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won the pole after rain washed out the practice and qualifying and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Chase Briscoe will start alongside him.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway predicts partly cloudy with a high temperature of 87 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Track: Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Dover Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 21st race of the season:

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Garage open

11 am ET – 8:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

2 p.m. ET: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (400 laps & 400 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Dover, Delaware, will be broadcast on TNT Sports. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway:

  1. #9 - Chase Elliott
  2. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  7. #71 - Michael McDowell
  8. #22 - Joey Logano
  9. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  10. #8 - Kyle Busch
  11. #60 - Ryan Preece
  12. #17 - Chris Buescher
  13. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  14. #21 - Josh Berry
  15. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  16. #48 - Alex Bowman
  17. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  18. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  19. #1 - Ross Chastain
  20. #7 - Justin Haley
  21. #10 - Ty Dillon
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #3 - Austin Dillon
  24. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  25. #5 - Kyle Larson
  26. #2 - Austin Cindric
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #38 - Zane Smith
  31. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  32. #35 - Riley Herbst
  33. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #4 - Noah Gragson
  37. #44 - JJ Yeley

Fans can watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Dover Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 live on TNT Sports.

