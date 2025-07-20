Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to be present at the Dover Motor Speedway track on Sunday, July 20, as the action will continue at the one-mile-long concrete oval track this weekend.In Saturday’s (July 19) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won the pole after rain washed out the practice and qualifying and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Chase Briscoe will start alongside him.The weather forecast for Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway predicts partly cloudy with a high temperature of 87 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.Is there a NASCAR race today?Race: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400Track: Dover Motor SpeedwayNASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Dover Motor SpeedwayBelow is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 21st race of the season:Sunday, July 20, 2025Garage open11 am ET – 8:30 pm ET: Cup SeriesTrack Activity2 p.m. ET: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (400 laps &amp; 400 miles)Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Dover, Delaware, will be broadcast on TNT Sports. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400: Starting OrderBelow is the starting order for the 2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway:#9 - Chase Elliott#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#45 - Tyler Reddick#24 - William Byron#88 - Shane Van Gisbergen#71 - Michael McDowell#22 - Joey Logano#54 - Ty Gibbs#8 - Kyle Busch#60 - Ryan Preece#17 - Chris Buescher#11 - Denny Hamlin#21 - Josh Berry#6 - Brad Keselowski#48 - Alex Bowman#16 - AJ Allmendinger#99 - Daniel Suarez#1 - Ross Chastain#7 - Justin Haley#10 - Ty Dillon#23 - Bubba Wallace#3 - Austin Dillon#34 - Todd Gilliland#5 - Kyle Larson#2 - Austin Cindric#43 - Erik Jones#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#41 - Cole Custer#38 - Zane Smith#12 - Ryan Blaney#35 - Riley Herbst#77 - Carson Hocevar#47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.#51 - Cody Ware#4 - Noah Gragson#44 - JJ YeleyFans can watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Dover Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 live on TNT Sports.