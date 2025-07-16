NASCAR 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 16, 2025 20:30 GMT
NASCAR: Wurth 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 21st stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 20. This year's edition at the one-mile-long oval track will mark the 56th annual AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Saturday, July 19, before Sunday afternoon’s race. The main event will be spread over 400 laps in Dover, Delaware, divided into three stages, totaling 400 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at Dover Motor Speedway, as per The Daily Down Force:

Friday, July 18, 2025

ARCA race: High 86°F, Low 77°F, Wind 7 mph, Cloudy, and 25% chance of rain.

Saturday, July 19, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 83°F, Low 76°F, Wind 3 mph, Cloudy, and 30% chance of rain.

NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200: High 83°F, Low 76°F, Wind 3 mph, Cloudy, and 30% chance of rain.

Sunday, July 20, 2025

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400: High 85°F, Low 79°F, Wind 5 mph, Sunny, and 65% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

The 2025 iteration of the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is set to see a total of 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the Dover race:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #71 - Michael McDowell
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez
Edited by Yash Soni
