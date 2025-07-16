NASCAR 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway

The 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 21st stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 20. This year's edition at the one-mile-long oval track will mark the 56th annual AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Ad

Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Saturday, July 19, before Sunday afternoon’s race. The main event will be spread over 400 laps in Dover, Delaware, divided into three stages, totaling 400 miles.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Weather forecast for the 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at Dover Motor Speedway, as per The Daily Down Force:

Friday, July 18, 2025

ARCA race: High 86°F, Low 77°F, Wind 7 mph, Cloudy, and 25% chance of rain.

Saturday, July 19, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 83°F, Low 76°F, Wind 3 mph, Cloudy, and 30% chance of rain.

NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200: High 83°F, Low 76°F, Wind 3 mph, Cloudy, and 30% chance of rain.

Ad

Sunday, July 20, 2025

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400: High 85°F, Low 79°F, Wind 5 mph, Sunny, and 65% chance of rain.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

The 2025 iteration of the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is set to see a total of 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the Dover race:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 - J. J. Yeley (i) #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.