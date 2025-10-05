Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 05, 2025 07:00 GMT
NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte (Source: Imagn)

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 5, as the action will continue at the 2.32-mile-long road course this weekend.

On Saturday, October 5, in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Tyler Reddick won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen will start alongside him.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval predicts cloudy with a high temperature of 79 degrees and a 9% chance of rain at the start of the Bank of America Roval 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Bank of America Roval 400

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

NASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 2025 Charlotte Roval playoff race:

Sunday, October 5, 2025

Garage open

12 pm ET – 10 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

2 p.m. ET: Bank of America Roval 400 (109 laps & 248.52 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Concord, North Carolina, will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and USA Network. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Bank of America Roval 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:

  1. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  2. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  3. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #17 - Chris Buescher
  6. #71 - Michael McDowell
  7. #20 - Christopher Bell
  8. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  9. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  10. #1 - Ross Chastain
  11. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  12. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  13. #24 - William Byron
  14. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  15. #9 - Chase Elliott
  16. #10 - Ty Dillon
  17. #22 - Joey Logano
  18. #41 - Cole Custer
  19. #2 - Austin Cindric
  20. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  21. #7 - Justin Haley
  22. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #48 - Alex Bowman
  26. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  27. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  28. #8 - Kyle Busch
  29. #60 - Ryan Preece
  30. #4 - Noah Gragson
  31. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #21 - Josh Berry
  34. #66 - Josh Bilicki
  35. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  36. #3 - Austin Dillon
  37. #43 - Erik Jones

Kyle Larson won the Bank of America Roval 400 last season ahead of Christopher Bell and William Byron.

Edited by Yash Soni
