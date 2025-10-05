Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 5, as the action will continue at the 2.32-mile-long road course this weekend.

Ad

On Saturday, October 5, in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Tyler Reddick won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen will start alongside him.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval predicts cloudy with a high temperature of 79 degrees and a 9% chance of rain at the start of the Bank of America Roval 400.

Ad

Trending

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Bank of America Roval 400

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

NASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 2025 Charlotte Roval playoff race:

Sunday, October 5, 2025

Garage open

12 pm ET – 10 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

2 p.m. ET: Bank of America Roval 400 (109 laps & 248.52 miles)

Ad

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Concord, North Carolina, will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and USA Network. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Bank of America Roval 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:

#45 - Tyler Reddick #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #54 - Ty Gibbs #5 - Kyle Larson #17 - Chris Buescher #71 - Michael McDowell #20 - Christopher Bell #19 - Chase Briscoe #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #1 - Ross Chastain #12 - Ryan Blaney #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #11 - Denny Hamlin #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #22 - Joey Logano #41 - Cole Custer #2 - Austin Cindric #99 - Daniel Suarez #7 - Justin Haley #6 - Brad Keselowski #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #48 - Alex Bowman #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #77 - Carson Hocevar #8 - Kyle Busch #60 - Ryan Preece #4 - Noah Gragson #34 - Todd Gilliland #51 - Cody Ware #21 - Josh Berry #66 - Josh Bilicki #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #3 - Austin Dillon #43 - Erik Jones

Kyle Larson won the Bank of America Roval 400 last season ahead of Christopher Bell and William Byron.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.