Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 5, as the action will continue at the 2.32-mile-long road course this weekend.
On Saturday, October 5, in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Tyler Reddick won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen will start alongside him.
The weather forecast for Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval predicts cloudy with a high temperature of 79 degrees and a 9% chance of rain at the start of the Bank of America Roval 400.
Is there a NASCAR race today?
Race: Bank of America Roval 400
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
NASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 2025 Charlotte Roval playoff race:
Sunday, October 5, 2025
Garage open
12 pm ET – 10 pm ET: Cup Series
Track Activity
2 p.m. ET: Bank of America Roval 400 (109 laps & 248.52 miles)
Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Concord, North Carolina, will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and USA Network. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
2025 Bank of America Roval 400: Starting Order
Below is the starting order for the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #71 - Michael McDowell
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #19 - Chase Briscoe
- #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #24 - William Byron
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #10 - Ty Dillon
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #99 - Daniel Suarez
- #7 - Justin Haley
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #77 - Carson Hocevar
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #60 - Ryan Preece
- #4 - Noah Gragson
- #34 - Todd Gilliland
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #21 - Josh Berry
- #66 - Josh Bilicki
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #43 - Erik Jones
Kyle Larson won the Bank of America Roval 400 last season ahead of Christopher Bell and William Byron.
