Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 13, as the action will continue at the 0.533-mile-short track this weekend.

On Friday, September 12, in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, AJ Allmendinger won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, scheduled to begin on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney will start alongside him.

The weather forecast for Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway predicts sunny with a high temperature of 80 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Saturday’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 2025 Bristol playoff race:

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Garage open

3:30 p.m. ET – 11:45 p.m. ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

7:30 p.m. ET: Bass Pro Shops Night Race (500 laps & 266.5 miles)

Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Bristol, Tennessee, will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and USA Network. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#16 - A.J. Allmendinger #12 - Ryan Blaney #2 - Austin Cindric #54 - Ty Gibbs #5 - Kyle Larson #11 - Denny Hamlin #24 - William Byron #23 - Bubba Wallace #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #77 - Carson Hocevar #1 - Ross Chastain #45 - Tyler Reddick #48 - Alex Bowman #9 - Chase Elliott #7 - Justin Haley #6 - Brad Keselowski #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #60 - Ryan Preece #17 - Chris Buescher #22 - Joey Logano #3 - Austin Dillon #38 - Zane Smith #71 - Michael McDowell #41 - Cole Custer #43 - Erik Jones #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #4 - Noah Gragson #19 - Chase Briscoe #8 - Kyle Busch #33 - Austin Hill #51 - Cody Ware #99 - Daniel Suarez #34 - Todd Gilliland #10 - Ty Dillon #67 - Corey Heim #66 - Chad Finchum

Kyle Larson won the Bass Pro Shops Night Race last season ahead of Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace.

