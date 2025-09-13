Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 13, 2025 15:31 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 13, as the action will continue at the 0.533-mile-short track this weekend.

On Friday, September 12, in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, AJ Allmendinger won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, scheduled to begin on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney will start alongside him.

The weather forecast for Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway predicts sunny with a high temperature of 80 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Trending

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Saturday’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 2025 Bristol playoff race:

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Garage open

3:30 p.m. ET – 11:45 p.m. ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

7:30 p.m. ET: Bass Pro Shops Night Race (500 laps & 266.5 miles)

Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Bristol, Tennessee, will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and USA Network. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  2. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  3. #2 - Austin Cindric
  4. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  7. #24 - William Byron
  8. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  9. #20 - Christopher Bell
  10. #21 - Josh Berry
  11. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  12. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  13. #1 - Ross Chastain
  14. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  15. #48 - Alex Bowman
  16. #9 - Chase Elliott
  17. #7 - Justin Haley
  18. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  19. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  20. #60 - Ryan Preece
  21. #17 - Chris Buescher
  22. #22 - Joey Logano
  23. #3 - Austin Dillon
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #71 - Michael McDowell
  26. #41 - Cole Custer
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  29. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  30. #4 - Noah Gragson
  31. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  32. #8 - Kyle Busch
  33. #33 - Austin Hill
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  36. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  37. #10 - Ty Dillon
  38. #67 - Corey Heim
  39. #66 - Chad Finchum

Kyle Larson won the Bass Pro Shops Night Race last season ahead of Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace.

