Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 23, 2025 16:44 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Source: Getty Images)

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the Daytona International Speedway track on Saturday, August 23, as the action will continue at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway this weekend.

On Friday, August 22, in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Ryan Blaney won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Cook Out 400, scheduled to begin on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson will start alongside him.

The weather forecast for Saturday at Daytona International Speedway predicts scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with a high temperature of 87 degrees and a 46% chance of rain at the start of the Cook Out 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Cook Out 400

Track: Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Saturday’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 26th race of the season:

Saturday, August 23, 2025

Garage open

4:30 pm ET – 11:45 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

7:30 p.m. ET: Coke Zero Sugar 400 (160 laps & 400 miles)

Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Daytona Beach, Florida, will be broadcast live on NBC Sports. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Cook Out 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  2. #48 - Alex Bowman
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson
  4. #22 - Joey Logano
  5. #2 - Austin Cindric
  6. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  7. #3 - Austin Dillon
  8. #24 - William Byron
  9. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  10. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  11. #21 - Josh Berry
  12. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  13. #38 - Zane Smith
  14. #8 - Kyle Busch
  15. #20 - Christopher Bell
  16. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  17. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  18. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  19. #1 - Ross Chastain
  20. #71 - Michael McDowell
  21. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #10 - Ty Dillon
  24. #17 - Chris Buescher
  25. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #9 - Chase Elliott
  31. #60 - Ryan Preece
  32. #4 - Noah Gragson
  33. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  34. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  37. #7 - Justin Haley
  38. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  39. #66 - Casey Mears
  40. #44 - Joey Gase (i)

Harrison Burton won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race last season ahead of Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell.

