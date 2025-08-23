Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the Daytona International Speedway track on Saturday, August 23, as the action will continue at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway this weekend.On Friday, August 22, in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Ryan Blaney won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Cook Out 400, scheduled to begin on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson will start alongside him.The weather forecast for Saturday at Daytona International Speedway predicts scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with a high temperature of 87 degrees and a 46% chance of rain at the start of the Cook Out 400.Is there a NASCAR race today?Race: Cook Out 400Track: Daytona International SpeedwayNASCAR 2025 Saturday’s schedule at Daytona International SpeedwayBelow is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 26th race of the season:Saturday, August 23, 2025Garage open4:30 pm ET – 11:45 pm ET: Cup SeriesTrack Activity7:30 p.m. ET: Coke Zero Sugar 400 (160 laps &amp; 400 miles)Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Daytona Beach, Florida, will be broadcast live on NBC Sports. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.2025 Cook Out 400: Starting OrderBelow is the starting order for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway:#12 - Ryan Blaney#48 - Alex Bowman#5 - Kyle Larson#22 - Joey Logano#2 - Austin Cindric#11 - Denny Hamlin#3 - Austin Dillon#24 - William Byron#19 - Chase Briscoe#6 - Brad Keselowski#21 - Josh Berry#99 - Daniel Suárez#38 - Zane Smith#8 - Kyle Busch#20 - Christopher Bell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#54 - Ty Gibbs#1 - Ross Chastain#71 - Michael McDowell#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#23 - Bubba Wallace#10 - Ty Dillon#17 - Chris Buescher#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick#34 - Todd Gilliland#41 - Cole Custer#9 - Chase Elliott#60 - Ryan Preece#4 - Noah Gragson#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#51 - Cody Ware#33 - Austin Hill (i)#7 - Justin Haley#78 - B. J. McLeod (i)#66 - Casey Mears#44 - Joey Gase (i)Harrison Burton won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race last season ahead of Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell.