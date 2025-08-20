  • NASCAR
  • Coke Zero Sugar 400
  • NASCAR 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 20, 2025 16:03 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 26th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23. This year's edition at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway will mark the 67th annual Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Ad

Forty NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for qualifying on Friday, August 22, before Saturday afternoon’s race. The main event will be spread over 160 laps in Daytona Beach, Florida, divided into three stages, totalling 400 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400

Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at Daytona International Speedway, as per The Daily Down Force:

Ad
Trending

Friday, August 22, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 89°F, Low 76°F, Wind 5-10 mph, p.m. showers & thunderstorms, and 50% chance of rain.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250: High 89°F, Low 76°F, Wind 5-10 mph, p.m. showers & thunderstorms, and 50% chance of rain.

Saturday, August 23, 2025

Coke Zero Sugar 400: High 88°F, Low 76°F, Wind 5-10 mph, p.m. showers & thunderstorms, and 40% chance of rain.

Ad

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Daytona race

The 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 iteration is set to see 40 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the superspeedway track race:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #44 - Joey Gase (i)
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #60 - Ryan Preece
  35. #66 - Casey Mears
  36. #71 - Michael McDowell
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  38. #78 - B.J. McLeod (i)
  39. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  40. #99 - Daniel Suárez
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications