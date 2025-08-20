NASCAR 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway

The 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 26th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23. This year's edition at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway will mark the 67th annual Coke Zero Sugar 400.Forty NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for qualifying on Friday, August 22, before Saturday afternoon’s race. The main event will be spread over 160 laps in Daytona Beach, Florida, divided into three stages, totalling 400 miles.Weather forecast for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at Daytona International Speedway, as per The Daily Down Force:Friday, August 22, 2025NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 89°F, Low 76°F, Wind 5-10 mph, p.m. showers &amp; thunderstorms, and 50% chance of rain.NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250: High 89°F, Low 76°F, Wind 5-10 mph, p.m. showers &amp; thunderstorms, and 50% chance of rain.Saturday, August 23, 2025Coke Zero Sugar 400: High 88°F, Low 76°F, Wind 5-10 mph, p.m. showers &amp; thunderstorms, and 40% chance of rain.Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Daytona raceThe 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 iteration is set to see 40 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the superspeedway track race:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin#12 - Ryan Blaney#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron#33 - Austin Hill (i)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#44 - Joey Gase (i)#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#66 - Casey Mears#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#78 - B.J. McLeod (i)#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez