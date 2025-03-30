Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Cook Out 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 0.526-mile oval track on Sunday, March 30, as the action at the season’s seventh points-paying weekend continues at the Martinsville Speedway.

In Saturday’s (March 29) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cook Out 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, the defending winner of last year’s Cook Out 400, will start 10th this weekend.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Martinsville Speedway predicts cloudy with a high temperature of 73 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Cook Out 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Cook Out 400

Track: Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series seventh race of the season:

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Garage open

12 pm ET – 9:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity.

3 pm ET: Cook Out 400 (400 laps & 210.5 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Ridgeway, Virginia, will be broadcast on FS1. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Cook Out 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

#20 - Christopher Bell #9 - Chase Elliott #48 - Alex Bowman #5 - Kyle Larson #11 - Denny Hamlin #17 - Chris Buescher #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #45 - Tyler Reddick #24 - William Byron #19 - Chase Briscoe #8 - Kyle Busch #54 - Ty Gibbs #21 - Josh Berry #71 - Michael McDowell #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #1 - Ross Chastain #3 - Austin Dillon #38 - Zane Smith #2 - Austin Cindric #60 - Ryan Preece #41 - Cole Custer #16 - AJ Allmendinger #4 - Noah Gragson #34 - Todd Gilliland #99 - Daniel Suarez #6 - Brad Keselowski #10 - Ty Dillon #77 - Carson Hocevar #7 - Justin Haley #43 - Erik Jones #12 - Ryan Blaney #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #35 - Riley Herbst #51 - Cody Ware #66 - Casey Mears #50 - Burt Myers

