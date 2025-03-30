Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Cook Out 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 30, 2025 07:00 GMT
NASCAR: STP 500 - Source: Imagn
2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 0.526-mile oval track on Sunday, March 30, as the action at the season’s seventh points-paying weekend continues at the Martinsville Speedway.

In Saturday’s (March 29) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Cook Out 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, the defending winner of last year’s Cook Out 400, will start 10th this weekend.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Martinsville Speedway predicts cloudy with a high temperature of 73 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Cook Out 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Cook Out 400

Track: Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series seventh race of the season:

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Garage open

12 pm ET – 9:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity.

3 pm ET: Cook Out 400 (400 laps & 210.5 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Ridgeway, Virginia, will be broadcast on FS1. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Cook Out 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #9 - Chase Elliott
  3. #48 - Alex Bowman
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  6. #17 - Chris Buescher
  7. #22 - Joey Logano
  8. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  9. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  10. #24 - William Byron
  11. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  12. #8 - Kyle Busch
  13. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  14. #21 - Josh Berry
  15. #71 - Michael McDowell
  16. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  17. #1 - Ross Chastain
  18. #3 - Austin Dillon
  19. #38 - Zane Smith
  20. #2 - Austin Cindric
  21. #60 - Ryan Preece
  22. #41 - Cole Custer
  23. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  24. #4 - Noah Gragson
  25. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  27. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  28. #10 - Ty Dillon
  29. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  30. #7 - Justin Haley
  31. #43 - Erik Jones
  32. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  33. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  35. #35 - Riley Herbst
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #66 - Casey Mears
  38. #50 - Burt Myers

Edited by Yash Soni
