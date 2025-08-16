Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Cook Out 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 16, 2025 17:46 GMT
Syndication: The Progress-Index - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway (Source: Imagn)

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the Richmond Raceway track on Saturday, August 16, as the action will continue at the 0.75-mile-short track this weekend.

On Friday (August 15), in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Ryan Preece won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Cook Out 400, scheduled to begin on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick will start alongside him.

The weather forecast for Saturday at Richmond Raceway predicts partly cloudy with a high temperature of 88 degrees and a 3% chance of rain around the start of the Cook Out 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Cook Out 400

Track: Richmond Raceway

NASCAR 2025 Saturday’s schedule at Richmond Raceway

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 25th race of the season:

Saturday, August 16, 2025

Garage open

4:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

7:30 p.m. ET: Cook Out 400 (400 laps & 300 miles)

Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Richmond, Virginia, will be broadcast live on USA Network and NBC Sports. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Cook Out 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway:

  1. #60 - Ryan Preece
  2. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  3. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  4. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  8. #20 - Christopher Bell
  9. #48 - Alex Bowman
  10. #71 - Michael McDowell
  11. #3 - Austin Dillon
  12. #17 - Chris Buescher
  13. #2 - Austin Cindric
  14. #24 - William Byron
  15. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  16. #10 - Ty Dillon
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #43 - Erik Jones
  19. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  20. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  21. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  22. #4 - Noah Gragson
  23. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #7 - Justin Haley
  26. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  27. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  28. #8 - Kyle Busch
  29. #38 - Zane Smith
  30. #5 - Kyle Larson
  31. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  32. #67 - Corey Heim (i)
  33. #1 - Ross Chastain
  34. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  35. #33 - Jesse Love (i)
  36. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  37. #51 - Cody Ware
  38. #22 - Joey Logano

Fans will be able to watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Richmond Raceway for Saturday’s Cook Out 400 live on USA Network.

