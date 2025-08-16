Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Cook Out 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the Richmond Raceway track on Saturday, August 16, as the action will continue at the 0.75-mile-short track this weekend.On Friday (August 15), in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Ryan Preece won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Cook Out 400, scheduled to begin on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick will start alongside him.The weather forecast for Saturday at Richmond Raceway predicts partly cloudy with a high temperature of 88 degrees and a 3% chance of rain around the start of the Cook Out 400.Is there a NASCAR race today?Race: Cook Out 400Track: Richmond RacewayNASCAR 2025 Saturday’s schedule at Richmond RacewayBelow is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 25th race of the season:Saturday, August 16, 2025Garage open4:30 pm ET: Cup SeriesTrack Activity7:30 p.m. ET: Cook Out 400 (400 laps &amp; 300 miles)Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Richmond, Virginia, will be broadcast live on USA Network and NBC Sports. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.2025 Cook Out 400: Starting OrderBelow is the starting order for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway:#60 - Ryan Preece#45 - Tyler Reddick#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#11 - Denny Hamlin#9 - Chase Elliott#6 - Brad Keselowski#23 - Bubba Wallace#20 - Christopher Bell#48 - Alex Bowman#71 - Michael McDowell#3 - Austin Dillon#17 - Chris Buescher#2 - Austin Cindric#24 - William Byron#77 - Carson Hocevar#10 - Ty Dillon#21 - Josh Berry#43 - Erik Jones#19 - Chase Briscoe#12 - Ryan Blaney#99 - Daniel Suárez#4 - Noah Gragson#54 - Ty Gibbs#41 - Cole Custer#7 - Justin Haley#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#8 - Kyle Busch#38 - Zane Smith#5 - Kyle Larson#34 - Todd Gilliland#67 - Corey Heim (i)#1 - Ross Chastain#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#33 - Jesse Love (i)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#51 - Cody Ware#22 - Joey LoganoFans will be able to watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Richmond Raceway for Saturday’s Cook Out 400 live on USA Network.