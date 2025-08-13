NASCAR 2025 Cook Out 400: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway

The 2025 Cook Out 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 25th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 16. This year's edition at the 0.75-mile-short track will mark the 68th annual Cook Out 400.Thirty-nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Friday, August 15, before Saturday afternoon’s race. The main event will be spread over 400 laps in Richmond, Virginia, divided into three stages, totalling 300 miles.Weather forecast for the 2025 Cook Out 400Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at Richmond Raceway, as per The Daily Down Force:Friday, August 15, 2025NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 83°F, Low 79°F, Wind 2-4 mph, and 30% chance of rain.NASCAR Truck Series eero 250: High 83°F, Low 79°F, Wind 2-4 mph, and 30% chance of rain.Saturday, August 16, 2025Cook Out 400: High 80°F, Low 75°F, Wind 3 mph, and 30% chance of rain.Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Richmond race The 2025 iteration of the Cook Out 400 is set to see a total of 39 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the short track race:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin#12 - Ryan Blaney#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron#33 - Jesse Love (i)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#44 - TBA#45 - Tyler ReddickA#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#67 - Corey Heim (i)#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez