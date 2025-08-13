NASCAR 2025 Cook Out 400: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 13, 2025 18:49 GMT
Syndication: The Progress-Index - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Richmond (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Cook Out 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 25th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 16. This year's edition at the 0.75-mile-short track will mark the 68th annual Cook Out 400.

Thirty-nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Friday, August 15, before Saturday afternoon’s race. The main event will be spread over 400 laps in Richmond, Virginia, divided into three stages, totalling 300 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Cook Out 400

Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at Richmond Raceway, as per The Daily Down Force:

Friday, August 15, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 83°F, Low 79°F, Wind 2-4 mph, and 30% chance of rain.

NASCAR Truck Series eero 250: High 83°F, Low 79°F, Wind 2-4 mph, and 30% chance of rain.

Saturday, August 16, 2025

Cook Out 400: High 80°F, Low 75°F, Wind 3 mph, and 30% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Richmond race

The 2025 iteration of the Cook Out 400 is set to see a total of 39 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the short track race:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #33 - Jesse Love (i)
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #44 - TBA
  29. #45 - Tyler ReddickA
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #60 - Ryan Preece
  35. #67 - Corey Heim (i)
  36. #71 - Michael McDowell
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  38. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  39. #99 - Daniel Suárez
