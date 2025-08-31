Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday, August 31, as the action will continue at the 1.33-mile-long track this weekend.On Saturday, August 30, in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Denny Hamlin won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe will start alongside him.The weather forecast for Sunday at Darlington Raceway predicts partly cloudy with a high temperature of 82 degrees and a 22% chance of rain at the start of the Cook Out Southern 500.Is there a NASCAR race today?Race: Cook Out Southern 500Track: Darlington RacewayNASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Darlington RacewayBelow is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 2025 playoff opener:Sunday, August 31, 2025Garage open3 pm ET – 11:55 pm ET: Cup SeriesTrack Activity6 p.m. ET: Cook Out Southern 500 (367 laps &amp; 500 miles)Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Darlington, South Carolina, will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and USA Network. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.2025 Cook Out Southern 500: Starting OrderBelow is the starting order for the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#21 - Josh Berry (P)#45 - Tyler Reddick (P)#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#1 - Ross Chastain (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace (P)#3 - Austin Dillon (P)#2 - Austin Cindric (P)#24 - William Byron (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#7 - Justin Haley#22 - Joey Logano (P)#17 - Chris Buescher#54 - Ty Gibbs#99 - Daniel Suárez#41 - Cole Custer#43 - Erik Jones#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (P) (R)#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#8 - Kyle Busch#38 - Zane Smith#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#60 - Ryan Preece#34 - Todd Gilliland#48 - Alex Bowman (P)#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#10 - Ty Dillon#6 - Brad Keselowski#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#4 - Noah Gragson#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#51 - Cody Ware#44 - Derek Kraus#66 - Timmy Hill (i)Chase Briscoe won the Cook Out Southern 500 race last season ahead of Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell.