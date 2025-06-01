  • home icon
Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 01, 2025 11:30 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville (Source: Imagn)

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track on Sunday, June 1, as the action at the season’s 14th points-paying weekend continues at the Nashville Superspeedway.

In Saturday’s (May 30) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe won the pole to lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 7 pm ET. William Byron and Tyler Reddick will start from the second row.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway predicts partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a high temperature of 83 degrees and 15% chance of rain at the start of the Cracker Barrel 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Cracker Barrel 400

Track: Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 14th race of the season:

Sunday, June 1, 2025

Garage open

4 pm ET – 12:55 am ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

7 pm ET: Cracker Barrel 400 (300 laps & 400 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Lebanon, Tennessee, will be broadcast on Prime Video. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Cracker Barrel 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  3. #24 - William Byron
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #1 - Ross Chastain
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #20 - Christopher Bell
  8. #71 - Michael McDowell
  9. #22 - Joey Logano
  10. #17 - Chris Buescher
  11. #9 - Chase Elliott
  12. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  13. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  14. #43 - Erik Jones
  15. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  16. #2 - Austin Cindric
  17. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  18. #7 - Justin Haley
  19. #60 - Ryan Preece
  20. #21 - Josh Berry
  21. #3 - Austin Dillon
  22. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  23. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  24. #48 - Alex Bowman
  25. #8 - Kyle Busch
  26. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  27. #38 - Zane Smith
  28. #5 - Kyle Larson
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #4 - Noah Gragson
  31. #10 - Ty Dillon
  32. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  33. #67 - Corey Heim
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  37. #35 - Riley Herbst
  38. #44 - JJ Yeley
  39. #66 - Chad Finchum

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Nashville Superspeedway for Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400.

