Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track on Sunday, June 1, as the action at the season’s 14th points-paying weekend continues at the Nashville Superspeedway.
In Saturday’s (May 30) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe won the pole to lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 7 pm ET. William Byron and Tyler Reddick will start from the second row.
The weather forecast for Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway predicts partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a high temperature of 83 degrees and 15% chance of rain at the start of the Cracker Barrel 400.
Is there a NASCAR race today?
Race: Cracker Barrel 400
Track: Nashville Superspeedway
NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway
Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 14th race of the season:
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Garage open
4 pm ET – 12:55 am ET: Cup Series
Track Activity
7 pm ET: Cracker Barrel 400 (300 laps & 400 miles)
Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Lebanon, Tennessee, will be broadcast on Prime Video. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
2025 Cracker Barrel 400: Starting Order
Below is the starting order for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway:
- #19 - Chase Briscoe
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #24 - William Byron
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #71 - Michael McDowell
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #16 - AJ Allmendinger
- #7 - Justin Haley
- #60 - Ryan Preece
- #21 - Josh Berry
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #77 - Carson Hocevar
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #4 - Noah Gragson
- #10 - Ty Dillon
- #99 - Daniel Suarez
- #67 - Corey Heim
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #34 - Todd Gilliland
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #35 - Riley Herbst
- #44 - JJ Yeley
- #66 - Chad Finchum
Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Nashville Superspeedway for Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400.
