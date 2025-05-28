NASCAR 2025 Cracker Barrel 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 14th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 1. The 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track will mark the fifth annual Cracker Barrel 400.

Thirty-nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Saturday (May 30) before Sunday evening’s race. The main event will be spread over 300 laps in Lebanon, Tennessee, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top three national series at Nashville Superspeedway:

Friday, May 30, 2025

Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200: High 66°F, Low 48°F, Cloudy, 6 to 5 mph, and a 45% chance of rain

Saturday, May 31, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 75°F, Low 65°F, Sunny, 7-3 mph, and a 10% chance of rain

Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250: High 75°F, Low 65°F, Sunny, 7-3 mph, and a 10% chance of rain

Sunday, June 1, 2025

Cracker Barrel 400: High 77°F, Low 60°F, overcast, cloudy, and 30% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Cracker Barrel 400

The 2025 iteration of the Cracker Barrel 400 is set to see a total of 39 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 - JJ Yeley #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 - Chad Finchum #67 - Corey Heim #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #99 - Daniel Suarez

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday at 7 pm ET on Prime Video and PRN.

