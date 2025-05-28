  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • NASCAR 2025 Cracker Barrel 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR 2025 Cracker Barrel 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Nashville Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 28, 2025 19:57 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 14th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 1. The 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track will mark the fifth annual Cracker Barrel 400.

Ad

Thirty-nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Saturday (May 30) before Sunday evening’s race. The main event will be spread over 300 laps in Lebanon, Tennessee, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Weather forecast for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top three national series at Nashville Superspeedway:

Friday, May 30, 2025

Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200: High 66°F, Low 48°F, Cloudy, 6 to 5 mph, and a 45% chance of rain

Saturday, May 31, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 75°F, Low 65°F, Sunny, 7-3 mph, and a 10% chance of rain

Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250: High 75°F, Low 65°F, Sunny, 7-3 mph, and a 10% chance of rain

Ad

Sunday, June 1, 2025

Cracker Barrel 400: High 77°F, Low 60°F, overcast, cloudy, and 30% chance of rain.

Ad

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Cracker Barrel 400

The 2025 iteration of the Cracker Barrel 400 is set to see a total of 39 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 - JJ Yeley
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #66 - Chad Finchum
  35. #67 - Corey Heim
  36. #71 - Michael McDowell
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  38. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  39. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday at 7 pm ET on Prime Video and PRN.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications