Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 07, 2025 07:00 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway (Source: Imagn)

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, September 7, as the action will continue at the 1.25-mile-long track this weekend.

Ad

On Saturday, September 6, in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Denny Hamlin won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. HMS driver Kyle Larson will start alongside him.

The weather forecast for Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway predicts sunshine all day with a high temperature of 76 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Ad
Trending

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Enjoy Illinois 300

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway

Ad

NASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 2025 playoff race:

Sunday, September 7, 2025

Garage open

12 pm ET –9:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

3 p.m. ET: Enjoy Illinois 300 (240 laps & 300 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Madison, Illinois, will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and USA Network. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ad

2025 Enjoy Illinois 300: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway:

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  4. #1 - Ross Chastain
  5. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  6. #24 - William Byron
  7. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  8. #20 - Christopher Bell
  9. #2 - Austin Cindric
  10. #38 - Zane Smith
  11. #17 - Chris Buescher
  12. #21 - Josh Berry
  13. #22 - Joey Logano
  14. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  15. #3 - Austin Dillon
  16. #43 - Erik Jones
  17. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  18. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  19. #9 - Chase Elliott
  20. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  21. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  22. #8 - Kyle Busch
  23. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  24. #4 - Noah Gragson
  25. #48 - Alex Bowman
  26. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  27. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  28. #71 - Michael McDowell
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  31. #7 - Justin Haley
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  35. #10 - Ty Dillon
  36. #51 - Cody Ware

Austin Cindric won the Enjoy Illinois 300 race last season ahead of Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications