Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, September 7, as the action will continue at the 1.25-mile-long track this weekend.On Saturday, September 6, in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Denny Hamlin won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. HMS driver Kyle Larson will start alongside him.The weather forecast for Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway predicts sunshine all day with a high temperature of 76 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Enjoy Illinois 300.Is there a NASCAR race today?Race: Enjoy Illinois 300Track: World Wide Technology RacewayNASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at World Wide Technology RacewayBelow is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 2025 playoff race:Sunday, September 7, 2025Garage open12 pm ET –9:30 pm ET: Cup SeriesTrack Activity3 p.m. ET: Enjoy Illinois 300 (240 laps &amp; 300 miles)Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Madison, Illinois, will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and USA Network. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.2025 Enjoy Illinois 300: Starting OrderBelow is the starting order for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway:#11 - Denny Hamlin#5 - Kyle Larson#19 - Chase Briscoe#1 - Ross Chastain#12 - Ryan Blaney#24 - William Byron#45 - Tyler Reddick#20 - Christopher Bell#2 - Austin Cindric#38 - Zane Smith#17 - Chris Buescher#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#3 - Austin Dillon#43 - Erik Jones#16 - A.J. Allmendinger#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#9 - Chase Elliott#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#54 - Ty Gibbs#8 - Kyle Busch#6 - Brad Keselowski#4 - Noah Gragson#48 - Alex Bowman#99 - Daniel Suarez#77 - Carson Hocevar#71 - Michael McDowell#41 - Cole Custer#34 - Todd Gilliland#7 - Justin Haley#60 - Ryan Preece#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#10 - Ty Dillon#51 - Cody WareAustin Cindric won the Enjoy Illinois 300 race last season ahead of Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.