Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Food City 500 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track on Sunday, April 13, as the action at the season’s ninth points-paying weekend continues at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

In Saturday’s (April 12) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman won pole to lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Food City 500, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin, the defending winner of last year’s Food City 500, will start fourth this weekend.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway predicts mostly cloudy skies before slightly clearing in the afternoon with a high temperature of 65 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Food City 500.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Food City 500

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' ninth race of the season:

Sunday, April 13, 2025

Garage open

11 am ET – 9 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET: Food City 500 (500 laps & 266.5 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Bristol, Tennessee, will be broadcast on FS1. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Food City 500: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#48 - Alex Bowman #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #5 - Kyle Larson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12- Ryan Blaney #54 - Ty Gibbs #20 - Christopher Bell #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #77 - Carson Hocevar #7 - Justin Haley #21 - Josh Berry #10 - Ty Dillon #71 - Michael McDowell #19 - Chase Briscoe #8 - Kyle Busch #6 - Brad Keselowski #3 - Austin Dillon #38 - Zane Smith #33 - Jesse Love (i) #9 - Chase Elliott #2 - Austin Cindric #23 - Bubba Wallace #99 - Daniel Suárez #17 - Chris Buescher #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #24 - William Byron #45 - Tyler Reddick #43 - Erik Jones #60 - Ryan Preece #34 - Todd Gilliland #4 - Noah Gragson #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #41 - Cole Custer #51 - Cody Ware #1 - Ross Chastain #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #01 - Corey LaJoie #22 - Joey Logano #66 - Josh Bilicki (i)

