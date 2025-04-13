  • home icon
Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Food City 500 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 13, 2025 07:55 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track on Sunday, April 13, as the action at the season’s ninth points-paying weekend continues at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

In Saturday’s (April 12) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman won pole to lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Food City 500, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin, the defending winner of last year’s Food City 500, will start fourth this weekend.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway predicts mostly cloudy skies before slightly clearing in the afternoon with a high temperature of 65 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Food City 500.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Food City 500

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' ninth race of the season:

Sunday, April 13, 2025

Garage open

11 am ET – 9 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET: Food City 500 (500 laps & 266.5 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Bristol, Tennessee, will be broadcast on FS1. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Food City 500: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #48 - Alex Bowman
  2. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson
  4. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  5. #12- Ryan Blaney
  6. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  7. #20 - Christopher Bell
  8. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  9. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  10. #7 - Justin Haley
  11. #21 - Josh Berry
  12. #10 - Ty Dillon
  13. #71 - Michael McDowell
  14. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #8 - Kyle Busch
  16. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  17. #3 - Austin Dillon
  18. #38 - Zane Smith
  19. #33 - Jesse Love (i)
  20. #9 - Chase Elliott
  21. #2 - Austin Cindric
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  24. #17 - Chris Buescher
  25. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  26. #24 - William Byron
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #60 - Ryan Preece
  30. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  31. #4 - Noah Gragson
  32. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  33. #41 - Cole Custer
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #1 - Ross Chastain
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  38. #22 - Joey Logano
  39. #66 - Josh Bilicki (i)
Edited by Yash Soni
