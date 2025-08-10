Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to be present at the Watkins Glen International track on Sunday, August 10, as the action will continue at the 2.45-mile-long road course this weekend.

In Saturday’s (August 9) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. The Trackhouse Racing driver will start alongside him.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Watkins Glen International predicts sunny with a high temperature of 92 degrees and a 2% chance for rain at the start of the Go Bowling at The Glen.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Go Bowling at The Glen

Track: Watkins Glen International

NASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Watkins Glen International

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 24th race of the season:

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Garage open

11 am ET – 7:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

2 pm ET: Go Bowling at The Glen (90 laps & 220.5 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Watkins Glen, New York, will be live on USA Network and NBC Sports. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Go Bowling at The Glen: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International:

  1. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  2. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen
  3. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  4. #1 - Ross Chastain
  5. #8 - Kyle Busch
  6. #71 - Michael McDowell
  7. #48 - Alex Bowman
  8. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  9. #20 - Christopher Bell
  10. #24 - William Byron
  11. #22 - Joey Logano
  12. #17 - Chris Buescher
  13. #2 - Austin Cindric
  14. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  15. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  16. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  17. #60 - Ryan Preece
  18. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  19. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  20. #9 - Chase Elliott
  21. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  22. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  23. #7 - Justin Haley
  24. #21 - Josh Berry
  25. #87 - Connor Zilisch
  26. #3 - Austin Dillon
  27. #5 - Kyle Larson
  28. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  29. #35 - Riley Herbst
  30. #43 - Erik Jones
  31. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  32. #41 - Cole Custer
  33. #10 - Ty Dillon
  34. #38 - Zane Smith
  35. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  36. #4 - Noah Gragson
  37. #51 - Cody Ware
  38. #78 - Katherine Legge
  39. #44 - JJ Yeley
  40. #66 - Josh Bilicki

Fans can watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Watkins Glen International for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen live on USA Network.

