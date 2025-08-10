Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to be present at the Watkins Glen International track on Sunday, August 10, as the action will continue at the 2.45-mile-long road course this weekend.

In Saturday’s (August 9) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. The Trackhouse Racing driver will start alongside him.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Watkins Glen International predicts sunny with a high temperature of 92 degrees and a 2% chance for rain at the start of the Go Bowling at The Glen.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Go Bowling at The Glen

Track: Watkins Glen International

NASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Watkins Glen International

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 24th race of the season:

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Garage open

11 am ET – 7:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

2 pm ET: Go Bowling at The Glen (90 laps & 220.5 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Watkins Glen, New York, will be live on USA Network and NBC Sports. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Go Bowling at The Glen: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International:

#12 - Ryan Blaney #88 - Shane van Gisbergen #19 - Chase Briscoe #1 - Ross Chastain #8 - Kyle Busch #71 - Michael McDowell #48 - Alex Bowman #77 - Carson Hocevar #20 - Christopher Bell #24 - William Byron #22 - Joey Logano #17 - Chris Buescher #2 - Austin Cindric #54 - Ty Gibbs #23 - Bubba Wallace #6 - Brad Keselowski #60 - Ryan Preece #16 - AJ Allmendinger #99 - Daniel Suarez #9 - Chase Elliott #45 - Tyler Reddick #11 - Denny Hamlin #7 - Justin Haley #21 - Josh Berry #87 - Connor Zilisch #3 - Austin Dillon #5 - Kyle Larson #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst #43 - Erik Jones #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #41 - Cole Custer #10 - Ty Dillon #38 - Zane Smith #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #4 - Noah Gragson #51 - Cody Ware #78 - Katherine Legge #44 - JJ Yeley #66 - Josh Bilicki

Fans can watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Watkins Glen International for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen live on USA Network.

