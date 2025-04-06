Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Goodyear 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track on Sunday, April 6, as the action at the season’s eighth points-paying weekend continues at the Darlington Raceway.

In Saturday’s (April 5) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won pole to lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Goodyear 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

RFK Racing driver/co-owner Brad Keselowski, the defending winner of last year’s Goodyear 400, will start 20th this weekend.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Darlington Raceway predicts cloudy in the afternoon with a chance for evening showers, a high temperature of 88 degrees, and an a8% chance of rain at the start of the Goodyear 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Goodyear 400

Track: Darlington Raceway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series eighth race of the season:

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Garage open

12 pm ET – 8:45 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET: Goodyear 400 (293 laps & 400 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Darlington, South Carolina, will be broadcast on FS1. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Goodyear 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:

#24 - William Byron #60 - Ryan Preece #11 - Denny Hamlin #19 - Chase Briscoe #23 - Bubba Wallace #2 - Austin Cindric #45 - Tyler Reddick #8 - Kyle Busch #12 - Ryan Blaney #71 - Michael McDowell #54 - Ty Gibbs #34 - Todd Gilliland #77 - Carson Hocevar #17 - Chris Buescher #9 - Chase Elliott #38 - Zane Smith #20 - Christopher Bell #22 - Joey Logano #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #3 - Austin Dillon #21 - Josh Berry #1 - Ross Chastain #4 - Noah Gragson #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #10 - Ty Dillon #99 - Daniel Suarez #41 - Cole Custer #35 - Riley Herbst #48 - Alex Bowman #43 - Erik Jones #51 - Cody Ware #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #33 - Austin Hill #44 - JJ Yeley

