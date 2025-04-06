  • home icon
Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Goodyear 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 06, 2025 07:00 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 &ndash; Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington (Source: Getty Images)

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track on Sunday, April 6, as the action at the season’s eighth points-paying weekend continues at the Darlington Raceway.

In Saturday’s (April 5) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won pole to lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Goodyear 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

RFK Racing driver/co-owner Brad Keselowski, the defending winner of last year’s Goodyear 400, will start 20th this weekend.

also-read-trending Trending

The weather forecast for Sunday at Darlington Raceway predicts cloudy in the afternoon with a chance for evening showers, a high temperature of 88 degrees, and an a8% chance of rain at the start of the Goodyear 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Goodyear 400

Track: Darlington Raceway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series eighth race of the season:

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Garage open

12 pm ET – 8:45 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET: Goodyear 400 (293 laps & 400 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Darlington, South Carolina, will be broadcast on FS1. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Goodyear 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #24 - William Byron
  2. #60 - Ryan Preece
  3. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  4. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  5. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  6. #2 - Austin Cindric
  7. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  10. #71 - Michael McDowell
  11. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  12. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  13. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #9 - Chase Elliott
  16. #38 - Zane Smith
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #5 - Kyle Larson
  20. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  21. #7 - Justin Haley
  22. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  23. #3 - Austin Dillon
  24. #21 - Josh Berry
  25. #1 - Ross Chastain
  26. #4 - Noah Gragson
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  29. #10 - Ty Dillon
  30. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  31. #41 - Cole Custer
  32. #35 - Riley Herbst
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #43 - Erik Jones
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  37. #33 - Austin Hill
  38. #44 - JJ Yeley
