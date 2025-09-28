Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 28, 2025 11:46 GMT
NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 28, as the action will continue at the 1.5-mile-long track this weekend.

On Saturday, September 27, in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Chase Briscoe won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin will start alongside him.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Kansas Speedway predicts sunny with a high temperature of 87 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Hollywood Casino 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Hollywood Casino 400

Track: Kansas Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Kansas Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 2025 Kansas playoff race:

Sunday, September 28, 2025

Garage open

12 pm ET – 9:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

3 p.m. ET: Hollywood Casino 400 (267 laps & 400 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Kansas City, Kansas, will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and USA Network. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Hollywood Casino 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson
  4. #9 - Chase Elliott
  5. #20 - Christopher Bell
  6. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  7. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  8. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  9. #1 - Ross Chastain
  10. #43 - Erik Jones
  11. #24 - William Byron
  12. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  13. #21 - Josh Berry
  14. #4 - Noah Gragson
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #48 - Alex Bowman
  18. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  19. #60 - Ryan Preece
  20. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  21. #71 - Michael McDowell
  22. #7 - Justin Haley
  23. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  24. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #2 - Austin Cindric
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #38 - Zane Smith
  29. #8 - Kyle Busch
  30. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  31. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  32. #35 - Riley Herbst
  33. #10 - Ty Dillon
  34. #51-Cody Ware
  35. #22 - Joey Logano
  36. #44 - JJ Yeley
  37. #12 - Ryan Blaney

Ross Chastain won the Hollywood Casino 400 last season ahead of William Byron and Martin Truex Jr.

