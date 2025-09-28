Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 28, as the action will continue at the 1.5-mile-long track this weekend.On Saturday, September 27, in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Chase Briscoe won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin will start alongside him.The weather forecast for Sunday at Kansas Speedway predicts sunny with a high temperature of 87 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Hollywood Casino 400.Is there a NASCAR race today?Race: Hollywood Casino 400Track: Kansas SpeedwayNASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Kansas SpeedwayBelow is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 2025 Kansas playoff race:Sunday, September 28, 2025Garage open12 pm ET – 9:30 pm ET: Cup SeriesTrack Activity3 p.m. ET: Hollywood Casino 400 (267 laps &amp; 400 miles)Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Kansas City, Kansas, will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and USA Network. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.2025 Hollywood Casino 400: Starting OrderBelow is the starting order for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway:#19 - Chase Briscoe#11 - Denny Hamlin#5 - Kyle Larson#9 - Chase Elliott#20 - Christopher Bell#77 - Carson Hocevar#23 - Bubba Wallace#54 - Ty Gibbs#1 - Ross Chastain#43 - Erik Jones#24 - William Byron#45 - Tyler Reddick#21 - Josh Berry#4 - Noah Gragson#17 - Chris Buescher#3 - Austin Dillon#48 - Alex Bowman#47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.#60 - Ryan Preece#16 - AJ Allmendinger#71 - Michael McDowell#7 - Justin Haley#34 - Todd Gilliland#88 - Shane Van Gisbergen#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#2 - Austin Cindric#41 - Cole Custer#38 - Zane Smith#8 - Kyle Busch#99 - Daniel Suarez#6 - Brad Keselowski#35 - Riley Herbst#10 - Ty Dillon#51-Cody Ware#22 - Joey Logano#44 - JJ Yeley#12 - Ryan BlaneyRoss Chastain won the Hollywood Casino 400 last season ahead of William Byron and Martin Truex Jr.