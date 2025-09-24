NASCAR 2025 Hollywood Casino 400: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 24, 2025 16:06 GMT
NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 31st stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Kansas Speedway on September 28. This year's edition at the 1.5-mile-long track will mark the 25th annual Hollywood Casino 400.

Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on September 27, at 1 p.m. ET and 2:10 p.m. ET, respectively, before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be spread over 267 laps in Kansas City, Kansas, divided into three stages, totaling 400 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400

Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at Kansas Speedway, as per The Daily Down Force:

Friday, September 26, 2025

NASCAR ARCA Reese's 150: High 74°F, Low 69°F, clear sky, and 5% chance of rain.

Saturday, September 27, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 80°F, Low 71°F, Wind 6 mph, Sunshine & clear sky, and 5% chance of rain.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300: High 78°F, Low 69°F, Wind 6 mph, Sunshine & clear sky, and 5% chance of rain.

Sunday, September 28, 2025

Hollywood Casino 400: High 74°F, Low 69°F, Wind 6 to 7 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Kansas playoff race

The 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 iteration is set to see 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the fifth race of the playoffs:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain (P)
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (P)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace (P)
  20. #24 - William Byron (P)
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 – JJ Yeley
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick (P)
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #71 - Michael McDowell
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez
