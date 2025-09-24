NASCAR 2025 Hollywood Casino 400: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway

The 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 31st stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Kansas Speedway on September 28. This year's edition at the 1.5-mile-long track will mark the 25th annual Hollywood Casino 400.Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on September 27, at 1 p.m. ET and 2:10 p.m. ET, respectively, before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be spread over 267 laps in Kansas City, Kansas, divided into three stages, totaling 400 miles.Weather forecast for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at Kansas Speedway, as per The Daily Down Force:Friday, September 26, 2025NASCAR ARCA Reese's 150: High 74°F, Low 69°F, clear sky, and 5% chance of rain.Saturday, September 27, 2025NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 80°F, Low 71°F, Wind 6 mph, Sunshine &amp; clear sky, and 5% chance of rain.NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300: High 78°F, Low 69°F, Wind 6 mph, Sunshine &amp; clear sky, and 5% chance of rain.Sunday, September 28, 2025Hollywood Casino 400: High 74°F, Low 69°F, Wind 6 to 7 mph, and 5% chance of rain.Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Kansas playoff raceThe 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 iteration is set to see 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the fifth race of the playoffs:#1 - Ross Chastain (P)#2 - Austin Cindric (P)#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace (P)#24 - William Byron (P)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#44 – JJ Yeley#45 - Tyler Reddick (P)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez