Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Jack Link’s 500 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 2.66-mile-long superspeedway on Sunday, April 27, as the action at the season’s 10th points-paying weekend continues at the Talladega Superspeedway.
In Saturday’s (April 26) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith won pole to lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Jack Link’s 500, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 pm ET.
23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick, the defending winner of last year’s Jack Link’s 500, will start 26th this weekend.
The weather forecast for Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway predicts sunshine and clouds with the possibility of a stray shower with a high temperature of 84 degrees and a 19% chance of rain at the start of the Jack Link’s 500.
Is there a NASCAR race today?
Race: Jack Link’s 500
Track: Talladega Superspeedway
NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway
Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 10th race of the season:
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Garage open
12 pm ET – 10 pm ET: Cup Series
Track Activity
3 pm ET: Jack Link’s 500 (188 laps & 500.8 miles)
Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Lincoln, Alabama, will be broadcast on FOX. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
2025 Jack Link’s 500: Starting Order
Below is the starting order for the 2025 Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #60 - Ryan Preece
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #21 - Josh Berry
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #71 - Michael McDowell
- #34 - Todd Gilliland
- #24 - William Byron
- #19 - Chase Briscoe
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #10 - Ty Dillon
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
- #99 - Daniel Suárez
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #4 - Noah Gragson
- #77 - Carson Hocevar
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #62- Anthony Alfredo (i)
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
- #7 - Justin Haley
- #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
- #44 - J. J. Yeley (i)
