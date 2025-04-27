  • home icon
Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Jack Link’s 500 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 27, 2025 07:00 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega (Source: Getty Images)c

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 2.66-mile-long superspeedway on Sunday, April 27, as the action at the season’s 10th points-paying weekend continues at the Talladega Superspeedway.

In Saturday’s (April 26) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith won pole to lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Jack Link’s 500, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick, the defending winner of last year’s Jack Link’s 500, will start 26th this weekend.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway predicts sunshine and clouds with the possibility of a stray shower with a high temperature of 84 degrees and a 19% chance of rain at the start of the Jack Link’s 500.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Jack Link’s 500

Track: Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 10th race of the season:

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Garage open

12 pm ET – 10 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

3 pm ET: Jack Link’s 500 (188 laps & 500.8 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Lincoln, Alabama, will be broadcast on FOX. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Jack Link’s 500: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #38 - Zane Smith
  2. #8 - Kyle Busch
  3. #22 - Joey Logano
  4. #60 - Ryan Preece
  5. #3 - Austin Dillon
  6. #17 - Chris Buescher
  7. #2 - Austin Cindric
  8. #21 - Josh Berry
  9. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  10. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  11. #20 - Christopher Bell
  12. #41 - Cole Custer
  13. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  14. #71 - Michael McDowell
  15. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  16. #24 - William Byron
  17. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  18. #48 - Alex Bowman
  19. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #10 - Ty Dillon
  22. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  25. #5 - Kyle Larson
  26. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  27. #4 - Noah Gragson
  28. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  29. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  30. #9 - Chase Elliott
  31. #62- Anthony Alfredo (i)
  32. #1 - Ross Chastain
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #43 - Erik Jones
  35. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #7 - Justin Haley
  38. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  39. #44 - J. J. Yeley (i)
