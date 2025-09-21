Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Mobil 1 301 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 21, as the action will continue at the 1.058-mile-long track this weekend.On Saturday, September 20, in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joey Logano won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Mobil 1 301, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. His Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney will start alongside him.The weather forecast for Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway predicts mostly sunny with a high temperature of 71 degrees and a 0% chance of rain for the start of the Mobil 1 301.Is there a NASCAR race today?Race: Mobil 1 301Track: New Hampshire Motor SpeedwayNASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at New Hampshire Motor SpeedwayBelow is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 2025 New Hampshire playoff race:Sunday, September 21, 2025Garage open11 a.m. ET – 8:30 p.m. ET: Cup SeriesTrack Activity2 p.m. ET: Mobil 1 301 (301 laps &amp; 318.56 miles)Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Loudon, New Hampshire, will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and USA Network. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.2025 Mobil 1 301: Starting OrderBelow is the starting order for the 2025 Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:#22 - Joey Logano#12 - Ryan Blaney#21 - Josh Berry#45 - Tyler Reddick#24 - William Byron#77 - Carson Hocevar#48 - Alex Bowman#1 - Ross Chastain#11 - Denny Hamlin#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#71 - Michael McDowell#16 - A.J. Allmendinger#54 - Ty Gibbs#23 - Bubba Wallace#17 - Chris Buescher#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#38 - Zane Smith#7 - Justin Haley#2 - Austin Cindric#60 - Ryan Preece#8 - Kyle Busch#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#43 - Erik Jones#9 - Chase Elliott#3 - Austin Dillon#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#10 - Ty Dillon#41 - Cole Custer#99 - Daniel Suarez#4 - Noah Gragson#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#51 - Cody Ware#34 - Todd GillilandChristopher Bell won the Mobil 1 301 last season ahead of Chase Briscoe and Josh Berry.