  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Mobil 1 301 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Mobil 1 301 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 21, 2025 11:00 GMT
NASCAR: USA TODAY 301 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire (Source: Imagn)

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 21, as the action will continue at the 1.058-mile-long track this weekend.

Ad

On Saturday, September 20, in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joey Logano won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Mobil 1 301, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. His Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney will start alongside him.

The weather forecast for Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway predicts mostly sunny with a high temperature of 71 degrees and a 0% chance of rain for the start of the Mobil 1 301.

Ad
Trending

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Mobil 1 301

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 2025 New Hampshire playoff race:

Sunday, September 21, 2025

Garage open

11 a.m. ET – 8:30 p.m. ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

2 p.m. ET: Mobil 1 301 (301 laps & 318.56 miles)

Ad
Ad

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Loudon, New Hampshire, will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and USA Network. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Mobil 1 301: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  3. #21 - Josh Berry
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  7. #48 - Alex Bowman
  8. #1 - Ross Chastain
  9. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  10. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  11. #71 - Michael McDowell
  12. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  13. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  14. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #5 - Kyle Larson
  17. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  18. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #38 - Zane Smith
  21. #7 - Justin Haley
  22. #2 - Austin Cindric
  23. #60 - Ryan Preece
  24. #8 - Kyle Busch
  25. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #9 - Chase Elliott
  28. #3 - Austin Dillon
  29. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  30. #10 - Ty Dillon
  31. #41 - Cole Custer
  32. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  33. #4 - Noah Gragson
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #34 - Todd Gilliland

Christopher Bell won the Mobil 1 301 last season ahead of Chase Briscoe and Josh Berry.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications