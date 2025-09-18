NASCAR 2025 Mobil 1 301: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 18, 2025 14:18 GMT
NASCAR: New Hampshire 301 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Mobil 1 301 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 30th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 21. This year's edition at the 1.058-mile-long track will mark the 33rd annual Mobil 1 301.

Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on September 20, at 3 p.m. ET and 4:10 p.m. ET, respectively, before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be spread over 301 laps in Loudon, New Hampshire, divided into three stages, totaling 318.458 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Mobil 1 301

Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, as per The Daily Down Force:

Friday, September 19, 2025

NASCAR Truck Series qualifying: High 72°F, Low 64°F, Wind 10 to 11 mph, Sunshine & clear sky, and 0% chance of rain.

Saturday, September 20, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 66°F, Low 60°F, Wind 5 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

NASCAR Truck Series Team EJP 175: High 66°F, Low 60°F, Wind 5 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

Sunday, September 21, 2025

Mobil 1 301: High 71°F, Low 67°F, Wind 6 to 7 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 New Hampshire playoff race

The 2025 Mobil 1 301 iteration is set to see 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the fourth race of the playoffs:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain (P)
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (P)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace (P)
  20. #24 - William Byron (P)
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick (P)
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #71 - Michael McDowell
  34. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  35. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez
Edited by Yash Soni
