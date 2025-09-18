NASCAR 2025 Mobil 1 301: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The 2025 Mobil 1 301 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 30th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 21. This year's edition at the 1.058-mile-long track will mark the 33rd annual Mobil 1 301.Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on September 20, at 3 p.m. ET and 4:10 p.m. ET, respectively, before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be spread over 301 laps in Loudon, New Hampshire, divided into three stages, totaling 318.458 miles.Weather forecast for the 2025 Mobil 1 301Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, as per The Daily Down Force:Friday, September 19, 2025NASCAR Truck Series qualifying: High 72°F, Low 64°F, Wind 10 to 11 mph, Sunshine &amp; clear sky, and 0% chance of rain.Saturday, September 20, 2025NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 66°F, Low 60°F, Wind 5 mph, and 0% chance of rain.NASCAR Truck Series Team EJP 175: High 66°F, Low 60°F, Wind 5 mph, and 0% chance of rain.Sunday, September 21, 2025Mobil 1 301: High 71°F, Low 67°F, Wind 6 to 7 mph, and 0% chance of rain.Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 New Hampshire playoff raceThe 2025 Mobil 1 301 iteration is set to see 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the fourth race of the playoffs:#1 - Ross Chastain (P)#2 - Austin Cindric (P)#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace (P)#24 - William Byron (P)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick (P)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez