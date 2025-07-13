Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to be present at the Sonoma Raceway track on Sunday, July 13, as the action will continue at the 1.99-mile-long track this weekend.
In Saturday’s (July 12) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Shane van Gisbergen won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Chase Briscoe will start alongside him.
The weather forecast for Sunday at Sonoma Raceway predicts partly cloudy with a high temperature of 83 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Toyota/Save Mart 350.
Is there a NASCAR race today?
Race: Toyota/Save Mart 350
Track: Sonoma Raceway
NASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Sonoma Raceway
Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 20th race of the season:
Sunday, July 13, 2025
Garage open
12:30 pm ET – 10 pm ET: Cup Series
Track Activity
3:30 p.m. ET: Toyota/Save Mart 350 (110 laps & 218.9 miles)
Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Sonoma, California, will be broadcast on TNT Sports. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350: Starting Order
Below is the starting order for the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway:
- #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
- #19 - Chase Briscoe
- #24 - William Byron
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #16 - AJ Allmendinger
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #71 - Michael McDowell
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #99 - Daniel Suarez
- #60 - Ryan Preece
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #77 - Carson Hocevar
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #21 - Josh Berry
- #10 - Ty Dillon
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #35 - Riley Herbst
- #7 - Justin Haley
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #4 - Noah Gragson
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #34 - Todd Gilliland
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #78 - Katherine Legge
Fans can watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Sonoma Raceway for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 live on TNT Sports.
