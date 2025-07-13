Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 13, 2025 11:45 GMT
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (Source: Imagn)

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to be present at the Sonoma Raceway track on Sunday, July 13, as the action will continue at the 1.99-mile-long track this weekend.

In Saturday’s (July 12) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Shane van Gisbergen won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Chase Briscoe will start alongside him.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Sonoma Raceway predicts partly cloudy with a high temperature of 83 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Toyota/Save Mart 350

Track: Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Sonoma Raceway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 20th race of the season:

Sunday, July 13, 2025

Garage open

12:30 pm ET – 10 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

3:30 p.m. ET: Toyota/Save Mart 350 (110 laps & 218.9 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Sonoma, California, will be broadcast on TNT Sports. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway:

  1. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  2. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  3. #24 - William Byron
  4. #1 - Ross Chastain
  5. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  6. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  7. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  8. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #48 - Alex Bowman
  10. #20 - Christopher Bell
  11. #5 - Kyle Larson
  12. #38 - Zane Smith
  13. #9 - Chase Elliott
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #71 - Michael McDowell
  16. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  17. #8 - Kyle Busch
  18. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  19. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  20. #60 - Ryan Preece
  21. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  22. #22 - Joey Logano
  23. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  24. #2 - Austin Cindric
  25. #21 - Josh Berry
  26. #10 - Ty Dillon
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #35 - Riley Herbst
  29. #7 - Justin Haley
  30. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  31. #43 - Erik Jones
  32. #4 - Noah Gragson
  33. #3 - Austin Dillon
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  35. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #78 - Katherine Legge

Fans can watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Sonoma Raceway for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 live on TNT Sports.

Edited by Yash Soni
