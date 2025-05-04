Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Würth 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified May 04, 2025 07:30 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series W&uuml;rth 400 &ndash; Practice - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Texas (Source: Getty Images)

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track on Sunday, May 4, as the action at the season’s 11th points-paying weekend continues at the Texas Motor Speedway.

In Saturday’s (May 3) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar won the pole to lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Würth 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott, the defending winner of last year’s Würth 400, will start 29th this weekend. Austin Cindric and Kyle Larson will start from the second row.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway predicts mostly sunny with a high temperature of 78 degrees and a 6% chance of rain at the start of the Würth 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Würth 400

Track: Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 11th race of the season:

Sunday, May 4, 2025

Garage open

12:30 pm ET - 10 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

3:30 pm ET: Würth 400 (267 laps & 400.5 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Fort Worth, Texas, will be broadcast on FS1. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Würth 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  2. #24 - William Byron
  3. #2 - Austin Cindric
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #71 - Michael McDowell
  6. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  7. #21 - Josh Berry
  8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  9. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  10. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  11. #48 - Alex Bowman
  12. #17 - Chris Buescher
  13. #38 - Zane Smith
  14. #43 - Erik Jones
  15. #7 - Justin Haley
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  18. #4 - Noah Gragson
  19. #3 - Austin Dillon
  20. #41 - Cole Custer
  21. #35 - Riley Herbst
  22. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  23. #10 - Ty Dillon
  24. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  25. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  26. #8 - Kyle Busch
  27. #22 - Joey Logano
  28. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #9 - Chase Elliott
  30. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  31. #1 - Ross Chastain
  32. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  35. #62 - Jesse Love
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  38. #66 - Chad Finchum
