Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Würth 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track on Sunday, May 4, as the action at the season’s 11th points-paying weekend continues at the Texas Motor Speedway.
In Saturday’s (May 3) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar won the pole to lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Würth 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.
Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott, the defending winner of last year’s Würth 400, will start 29th this weekend. Austin Cindric and Kyle Larson will start from the second row.
The weather forecast for Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway predicts mostly sunny with a high temperature of 78 degrees and a 6% chance of rain at the start of the Würth 400.
Is there a NASCAR race today?
Race: Würth 400
Track: Texas Motor Speedway
NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway
Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 11th race of the season:
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Garage open
12:30 pm ET - 10 pm ET: Cup Series
Track Activity
3:30 pm ET: Würth 400 (267 laps & 400.5 miles)
Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Fort Worth, Texas, will be broadcast on FS1. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
2025 Würth 400: Starting Order
Below is the starting order for the 2025 Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:
- #77 - Carson Hocevar
- #24 - William Byron
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #71 - Michael McDowell
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #21 - Josh Berry
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #16 - AJ Allmendinger
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #7 - Justin Haley
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #4 - Noah Gragson
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #35 - Riley Herbst
- #19 - Chase Briscoe
- #10 - Ty Dillon
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #99 - Daniel Suarez
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #34 - Todd Gilliland
- #60 - Ryan Preece
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
- #62 - Jesse Love
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
- #66 - Chad Finchum
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.