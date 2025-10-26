  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Xfinity 500 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Xfinity 500 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 26, 2025 12:17 GMT
NASCAR: STP 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity 500 at Marinsville (Source: Imagn)

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, October 26, as the action will continue at the 0.526-mile-short track this weekend.

Ad

On Saturday, October 25, in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, William Byron won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Xfinity 500, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Ty Gibbs will start alongside him.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Martinsville Speedway predicts cloudy with a high temperature of 61 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity 500.

Ad
Trending

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Xfinity 500

Track: Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 2025 Martinsville playoff race:

Sunday, October 26, 2025

Garage open

11 am ET – 9 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

2 p.m. ET: Xfinity 500 (500 laps & 263 miles)

Ad

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Ridgeway, Virginia, will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and Peacock. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Xfinity 500: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #24 - William Byron (P)
  2. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  4. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  5. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  6. #41 - Cole Custer
  7. #8 - Kyle Busch
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  9. #19 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  10. #2 - Austin Cindric
  11. #71 - Michael McDowell
  12. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  13. #1 - Ross Chastain
  14. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  15. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  16. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  17. #48 - Alex Bowman
  18. #60 - Ryan Preece
  19. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  20. #3 - Austin Dillon
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  25. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  26. #10 - Ty Dillon
  27. #21 - Josh Berry
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #17 - Chris Buescher
  30. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  31. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  34. #7 - Justin Haley
  35. #4 - Noah Gragson
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #66 - Casey Mears (i)

Ryan Blaney won the Xfinity 500 last season ahead of Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications