Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Xfinity 500 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, October 26, as the action will continue at the 0.526-mile-short track this weekend.On Saturday, October 25, in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, William Byron won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Xfinity 500, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Ty Gibbs will start alongside him.The weather forecast for Sunday at Martinsville Speedway predicts cloudy with a high temperature of 61 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity 500.Is there a NASCAR race today?Race: Xfinity 500Track: Martinsville SpeedwayNASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Martinsville SpeedwayBelow is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 2025 Martinsville playoff race:Sunday, October 26, 2025Garage open11 am ET – 9 pm ET: Cup SeriesTrack Activity2 p.m. ET: Xfinity 500 (500 laps &amp; 263 miles)Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Ridgeway, Virginia, will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and Peacock. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.2025 Xfinity 500: Starting OrderBelow is the starting order for the 2025 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway:#24 - William Byron (P)#54 - Ty Gibbs#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#22 - Joey Logano (P)#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#41 - Cole Custer#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#2 - Austin Cindric#71 - Michael McDowell#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#1 - Ross Chastain#45 - Tyler Reddick#77 - Carson Hocevar#34 - Todd Gilliland#48 - Alex Bowman#60 - Ryan Preece#6 - Brad Keselowski#3 - Austin Dillon#23 - Bubba Wallace#88 - Shane Van Gisbergen (R)#38 - Zane Smith#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#10 - Ty Dillon#21 - Josh Berry#43 - Erik Jones#17 - Chris Buescher#99 - Daniel Suárez#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#7 - Justin Haley#4 - Noah Gragson#51 - Cody Ware#66 - Casey Mears (i)Ryan Blaney won the Xfinity 500 last season ahead of Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.