Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 YellaWood 500 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 19, as the action will continue at the 2.66-mile-long track this weekend.On Saturday, October 18, in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Michael McDowell won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 YellaWood 500, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Chase Briscoe will start alongside him.The weather forecast for Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway predicts morning rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high temperature of 77 degrees and a 33% chance of rain at the start of the YellaWood 500.Is there a NASCAR race today?Race: YellaWood 500Track: Talladega SuperspeedwayNASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Talladega SuperspeedwayBelow is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 2025 Talladega playoff race:Sunday, October 19, 2025Garage open11 am ET – 9 pm ET: Cup SeriesTrack Activity2 p.m. ET: YellaWood 500 (188 laps &amp; 500 miles)Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Lincoln, Nevada, will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and Peacock. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.2025 YellaWood 500: Starting OrderBelow is the starting order for the 2025 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:#71 - Michael McDowell#19 - Chase Briscoe#8 - Kyle Busch#2 - Austin Cindric#60 - Ryan Preece#21 - Josh Berry#20 - Christopher Bell#12 - Ryan Blaney#35 - Riley Herbst#23 - Bubba Wallace#48 - Alex Bowman#41 - Cole Custer#24 - William Byron#17 - Chris Buescher#45 - Tyler Reddick#22 - Joey Logano#11 - Denny Hamlin#54 - Ty Gibbs#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#3 - Austin Dillon#7 - Justin Haley#38 - Zane Smith#1 - Ross Chastain#9 - Chase Elliott#99 - Daniel Suarez#34 - Todd Gilliland#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#10 - Ty Dillon#43 - Erik Jones#88 - Shane Van Gisbergen#77 - Carson Hocevar#33 - Austin Hill#16 - AJ Allmendinger#51 - Cody Ware#4 - Noah Gragson#47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.#62 - Anthony Alfredo#78 - BJ McLeod#66 - Casey MearsRicky Stenhouse Jr. won the YellaWood 500 last season ahead of Brad Keselowski and William Byron.