Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 YellaWood 500 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 19, 2025 06:00 GMT
NASCAR: YellaWood 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 19, as the action will continue at the 2.66-mile-long track this weekend.

On Saturday, October 18, in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Michael McDowell won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 YellaWood 500, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Chase Briscoe will start alongside him.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway predicts morning rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high temperature of 77 degrees and a 33% chance of rain at the start of the YellaWood 500.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: YellaWood 500

Track: Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 2025 Talladega playoff race:

Sunday, October 19, 2025

Garage open

11 am ET – 9 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

2 p.m. ET: YellaWood 500 (188 laps & 500 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Lincoln, Nevada, will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and Peacock. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 YellaWood 500: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #71 - Michael McDowell
  2. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  3. #8 - Kyle Busch
  4. #2 - Austin Cindric
  5. #60 - Ryan Preece
  6. #21 - Josh Berry
  7. #20 - Christopher Bell
  8. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  9. #35 - Riley Herbst
  10. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  11. #48 - Alex Bowman
  12. #41 - Cole Custer
  13. #24 - William Byron
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  16. #22 - Joey Logano
  17. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  18. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  19. #5 - Kyle Larson
  20. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  21. #3 - Austin Dillon
  22. #7 - Justin Haley
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #1 - Ross Chastain
  25. #9 - Chase Elliott
  26. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  27. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  28. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #10 - Ty Dillon
  30. #43 - Erik Jones
  31. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  32. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  33. #33 - Austin Hill
  34. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #4 - Noah Gragson
  37. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  38. #62 - Anthony Alfredo
  39. #78 - BJ McLeod
  40. #66 - Casey Mears

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the YellaWood 500 last season ahead of Brad Keselowski and William Byron.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
