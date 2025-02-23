Is there a NASCAR race today? Ambetter Health 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long D-shaped oval racetrack on Sunday, February 23, as the action at the season’s second points-paying weekend continues at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In Saturday’s (February 22) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, former NASCAR Cup champion and Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Ambetter Health 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

Daniel Saurez, the defending winner of last year’s Ambetter Health 400, will start 29th this weekend and look to win again.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Atlanta predicts partly cloudy with an afternoon high temperature of 56 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the Ambetter Health 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Ambetter Health 400

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series second race of the season:

Sunday, February 23, 2025

Garage open

12 pm ET – 9:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET: Ambetter Health 400 (260 laps & 400 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Hampton, Georgia, will be broadcast on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ambetter Health 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#12 - Ryan Blaney #2 - Austin Cindric #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #34 - Todd Gilliland #8 - Kyle Busch #38 - Zane Smith #17 - Chris Buescher #6 - Brad Keselowski #4 - Noah Gragson #60 - Ryan Preece #16 - AJ Allmendinger #48 - Alex Bowman #23 - Bubba Wallace #3 - Austin Dillon #5 - Kyle Larson #24 - William Byron #9 - Chase Elliott #45 - Tyler Reddick #10 - Ty Dillon #7 - Justin Haley #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #41 - Cole Custer #71 - Michael McDowell #19 - Chase Briscoe #77 - Carson Hocevar #35 - Riley Herbst #43 - Erik Jones #99 - Daniel Suarez #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #51 - Cody Ware #20 - Christopher Bell #1 - Ross Chastain #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #01 - Corey LaJoie #54 - Ty Gibbs #11 - Denny Hamlin #78 - BJ McLeod #44 - JJ Yeley

