Is there a NASCAR race today? Ambetter Health 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 23, 2025 08:00 GMT
NASCAR: Quaker State 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long D-shaped oval racetrack on Sunday, February 23, as the action at the season’s second points-paying weekend continues at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In Saturday’s (February 22) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, former NASCAR Cup champion and Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Ambetter Health 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

Daniel Saurez, the defending winner of last year’s Ambetter Health 400, will start 29th this weekend and look to win again.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Atlanta predicts partly cloudy with an afternoon high temperature of 56 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the Ambetter Health 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Ambetter Health 400

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series second race of the season:

Sunday, February 23, 2025

Garage open

12 pm ET – 9:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET: Ambetter Health 400 (260 laps & 400 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Hampton, Georgia, will be broadcast on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ambetter Health 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #21 - Josh Berry
  4. #22 - Joey Logano
  5. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  6. #8 - Kyle Busch
  7. #38 - Zane Smith
  8. #17 - Chris Buescher
  9. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  10. #4 - Noah Gragson
  11. #60 - Ryan Preece
  12. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  13. #48 - Alex Bowman
  14. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  15. #3 - Austin Dillon
  16. #5 - Kyle Larson
  17. #24 - William Byron
  18. #9 - Chase Elliott
  19. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  20. #10 - Ty Dillon
  21. #7 - Justin Haley
  22. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  23. #41 - Cole Custer
  24. #71 - Michael McDowell
  25. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  26. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  27. #35 - Riley Herbst
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  30. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #20 - Christopher Bell
  33. #1 - Ross Chastain
  34. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  35. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  36. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  37. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  38. #78 - BJ McLeod
  39. #44 - JJ Yeley

Edited by Yash Soni
