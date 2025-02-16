Is there a NASCAR race today? Daytona 500 Schedule, Start Time, & TV Channel for Cup Series

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile tri-oval superspeedway on Sunday, February 16, as the action at the season’s first points-paying weekend continues at the Daytona International Speedway.

In Wednesday’s (February 12) Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Daytona 500, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 1:30 pm ET.

William Byron, the defending winner of last year’s Daytona 500, will start fifth this weekend and look to win again.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Daytona predicts partly cloudy with a high temperature of 81 degrees and a 21% chance of rain at the start of the Daytona 500.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Daytona 500

Track: Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series season opener:

Sunday, February 16, 2025

Garage open

6 am ET – 8:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1:30 pm ET: Daytona 500 (200 laps & 500 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Daytona Beach, Florida, will be broadcast on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Daytona 500: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Daytona 500 at Daytona:

#19 - Chase Briscoe #2 - Austin Cindric #23 - Bubba Wallace #43 - Erik Jones #24 - William Byron #17 - Chris Buescher #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #1 - Ross Chastain #22 - Joey Logano #45 - Tyler Reddick #01 - Corey LaJoie #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #34 - Todd Gilliland #3 - Austin Dillon #12 - Ryan Blaney #9 - Chase Elliott #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #40 - Justin Allgaier (i) #20 - Christopher Bell #8 - Kyle Busch #5 - Kyle Larson #54 - Ty Gibbs #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #71 - Michael McDowell #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #60 - Ryan Preece #51 - Cody Ware #21 - Josh Berry #41 - Cole Custer #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #4 - Noah Gragson #77 - Carson Hocevar #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #99 - Daniel Suárez #38 - Zane Smith #48 - Alex Bowman #56 - Martin Truex Jr. #84 - Jimmie Johnson #91 - Helio Castroneves

