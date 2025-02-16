  • home icon
Is there a NASCAR race today? Daytona 500 Schedule, Start Time, & TV Channel for Cup Series

NASCAR: Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Daytona 500 (Source: Imagn)

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile tri-oval superspeedway on Sunday, February 16, as the action at the season’s first points-paying weekend continues at the Daytona International Speedway.

In Wednesday’s (February 12) Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Daytona 500, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 1:30 pm ET.

William Byron, the defending winner of last year’s Daytona 500, will start fifth this weekend and look to win again.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Daytona predicts partly cloudy with a high temperature of 81 degrees and a 21% chance of rain at the start of the Daytona 500.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Daytona 500

Track: Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series season opener:

Sunday, February 16, 2025

Garage open

6 am ET – 8:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1:30 pm ET: Daytona 500 (200 laps & 500 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Daytona Beach, Florida, will be broadcast on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Daytona 500: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Daytona 500 at Daytona:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  4. #43 - Erik Jones
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #17 - Chris Buescher
  7. #10 - Ty Dillon
  8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  9. #1 - Ross Chastain
  10. #22 - Joey Logano
  11. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  12. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  15. #3 - Austin Dillon
  16. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  17. #9 - Chase Elliott
  18. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  19. #40 - Justin Allgaier (i)
  20. #20 - Christopher Bell
  21. #8 - Kyle Busch
  22. #5 - Kyle Larson
  23. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  24. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  25. #71 - Michael McDowell
  26. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  27. #60 - Ryan Preece
  28. #51 - Cody Ware
  29. #21 - Josh Berry
  30. #41 - Cole Custer
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #4 - Noah Gragson
  33. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  34. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  35. #7 - Justin Haley
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  37. #38 - Zane Smith
  38. #48 - Alex Bowman
  39. #56 - Martin Truex Jr.
  40. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  41. #91 - Helio Castroneves

