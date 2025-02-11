NASCAR Daytona 500: Weather forecast for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway

The 2025 Daytona 500 is officially back. Fans are in for a high-octane season-opening weekend of stock car racing at the Daytona International Speedway for the biggest race of the year on Sunday (February 16). The 2.5-mile superspeedway will mark the 67th annual Daytona 500.

A total of 45 Cup Series cars will be seen in action for the practice, qualifying and duel races before The Great American Race on Sunday afternoon.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Weather forecast for the 2025 Daytona 500

Here’s the weather forecast for the Cup events of the first race of the season at Daytona International Speedway:

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series practice/qualifying: High 86°F, Low 64°F, Mostly Sunny and a 10% chance of rain

Thursday, February 13, 2025

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2: High 89°F, Low 66°F, Mostly Sunny then Partly Cloudy and a 40% chance of rain

Friday, February 14, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series practice 2: High 70°F, Low 66°F, Overcast & a scattered shower and a 30% chance of rain

Saturday, February 15, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series final practice: High 84°F, Low 67°F, mostly sunny and a 20% chance of rain

Sunday, February 16, 2025

Daytona 500: High 83°F, Low 67°, Overcast conditions and a 50% chance of rain

Expand Tweet

Full entry list for NASCAR's 2025 Daytona 500

The 2025 iteration of the Daytona 500 is set to see a total of 45 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #01 - Corey LaJoie #2 - Austin Cindric (W) #3 - Austin Dillon (W) #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin (W) #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano (W) #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron (W) #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #40 - Justin Allgaier (i) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 - J. J. Yeley (i) #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (W) #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #56 - Martin Truex Jr. #60 - Ryan Preece #62 - Anthony Alfredo (i) #66 - Chandler Smith (i) #71 - Michael McDowell (W) #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #84 - Jimmie Johnson (W) #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #91 - Hélio Castroneves (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"