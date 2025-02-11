NASCAR Daytona 500: Weather forecast for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway

The 2025 Daytona 500 is officially back. Fans are in for a high-octane season-opening weekend of stock car racing at the Daytona International Speedway for the biggest race of the year on Sunday (February 16). The 2.5-mile superspeedway will mark the 67th annual Daytona 500.
A total of 45 Cup Series cars will be seen in action for the practice, qualifying and duel races before The Great American Race on Sunday afternoon.
Weather forecast for the 2025 Daytona 500
Here’s the weather forecast for the Cup events of the first race of the season at Daytona International Speedway:
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
NASCAR Cup Series practice/qualifying: High 86°F, Low 64°F, Mostly Sunny and a 10% chance of rain
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2: High 89°F, Low 66°F, Mostly Sunny then Partly Cloudy and a 40% chance of rain
Friday, February 14, 2025
NASCAR Cup Series practice 2: High 70°F, Low 66°F, Overcast & a scattered shower and a 30% chance of rain
Saturday, February 15, 2025
NASCAR Cup Series final practice: High 84°F, Low 67°F, mostly sunny and a 20% chance of rain
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Daytona 500: High 83°F, Low 67°, Overcast conditions and a 50% chance of rain
Full entry list for NASCAR's 2025 Daytona 500
The 2025 iteration of the Daytona 500 is set to see a total of 45 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #01 - Corey LaJoie
- #2 - Austin Cindric (W)
- #3 - Austin Dillon (W)
- #4 - Noah Gragson
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #7 - Justin Haley
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #10 - Ty Dillon
- #11 - Denny Hamlin (W)
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #19 - Chase Briscoe
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #21 - Josh Berry
- #22 - Joey Logano (W)
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #24 - William Byron (W)
- #34 - Todd Gilliland
- #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #40 - Justin Allgaier (i)
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #44 - J. J. Yeley (i)
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (W)
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #56 - Martin Truex Jr.
- #60 - Ryan Preece
- #62 - Anthony Alfredo (i)
- #66 - Chandler Smith (i)
- #71 - Michael McDowell (W)
- #77 - Carson Hocevar
- #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
- #84 - Jimmie Johnson (W)
- #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
- #91 - Hélio Castroneves (i)
- #99 - Daniel Suárez
Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET on FOX and MRN.
