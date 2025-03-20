“It’s going to be hard to not have my dad at the track”: When Brittany Force expressed heartache about her father John’s NHRA absence

John Force's daughter Brittany Force once expressed emotional distress about not having her father at the track during her NHRA race. The NHRA legend was involved in a horrific crash in Virginia that resulted in a traumatic brain injury and was thus under recovery.

Ad

The 16-time Funny Car champion piloted his ride in the 2024 Virginia Motorsports Park's heat race, claiming victory by posting a 302 mph run. However, moments after Force haad crossed the finish line, his engine exploded, careening the dragster into the track barriers. Although the 75-year-old escaped from an unwanted ordeal, the effects of the crash took over a month to ease down.

As a result, John Force was airlifted to a hospital in Virginia for immediate attention, and 15 days later, he was transferred to Barrow Neurological Institute, Phoenix. His daughter Brittany, a two-time Top Fuel champion missed the Norwalk event to stay with her father.

Ad

Trending

However, she felt relieved as John steadily recovered and regained his equilibrium to walk and talk with assistance. Thus, he was transferred to a facility near the Force family's residence.

That said, Brittany Force decided to return to the cockpit for the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour hosted by the Pacific Raceways. However, the void of her father's absence from the race bothered her, something John Force Racing's only Top Fuel champion voiced her concern about albeit with a positive conclusion.

Ad

“It’s going to be hard to not have my dad at the track with me this weekend, but I know he will be watching from his rehab facility. Watching him fight his way back is what now motivates me to get back into the winner’s circle," Brittany Force said via AP News.

Ad

Ad

When Brittany Force opened up about her feelings about returning to the racetrack

Despite missing the Norwalk weekend, Brittany Force kept her 10th place in the NHRA standings intact before entering the Pacific Raceways event. Even though she set a speed record of 334.73 mph on the Seattle-based Raceway's strip, she was anxious about gelling with the setup she started getting accustomed to before her father's crash.

Ad

Before resuming the NHRA event, though, Brittany thanked crew chief David Grubnic and the JFR team for understanding the gravity of the situation and supporting her and the Force family in this tough time.

Speaking on the 'rollercoaster' of emotions she went through during her father's Virginia ordeal, Brittany expressed her feelings about returning to the racetrack.

“I'm glad to get back to the racetrack after a few tough few weeks. It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for our family since Richmond, but my dad has made great progress, and we are all so proud of him. He has transferred now to a rehabilitation center closer to home," she said via NHRA.

Brittany Force made it to the first elimination round of the NHRA Northwest Nationals but lost to Tony Schumacher, who converted a starting line advantage to outduel Force.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback