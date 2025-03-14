NHRA legend John Force hit with a devastating blow as a trusted ally of 30 years steps down from JFR leadership

NHRA legend John Force has taken a major hit to his team's leadership as his ally of 30 years Robert Hight has stepped down as the president of John Force Racing. Hight, who debuted for JFR in 2005, and contributed to three Funny Car titles for the organization will no longer be seen working for the team.

The 55-year-old entered the NHRA with JFR but not as a drag racer. In 1995, Hight collaborated with Force as a crewmember on his championship-winning Funny Car. Nearly a decade later in 2004, Hight secured the company's first test driver role, providing the necessary inputs to capitalize on race days.

Hight's success and determination prompted John Force to make him JFR's president. In 2011, the 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion cemented his decision, handing over the leadership keys to Hight.

However, after sidelining himself from drag racing for a year due to medical reasons, Hight realized the pull of his off-track desires. He stated that he has fairly contributed to JFR's success and now wants to spend time with his family.

“I had 30 great years at JFR. But being out of the car last year made me realize there are other things I want to do, especially with my wife, Leslie, and my family. John [Force] opened so many doors for me, and I’m just glad I was there to help him and the company through everything that happened last year," Hight said via NHRA.

While observing the president's role, Robert Hight clinched two Funny Car titles, in 2017 and 2019.

John Force makes his feelings known on Robert Hight's NHRA exit

John Force Racing has been in the NHRA scene for over 30 years and has bagged 23 NHRA championships, including two Top Fuel titles brought home by the legend's daughter Brittany Force. The organization's current lineup features Brittany in the Top Fuel category, with Austin Prock and Jack Beckman piloting the Funny Car machine.

Prock, the son of Robert Hight's former crew chief Jimmy Prock, is JFR's addition who replaced the former president when he observed a medical absence.

It's worth mentioning that the majority of Hight's success came with Jimmy. They partnered to collect 65 NHRA races and three of JFR's 21 Funny Car championships, keeping the team a championship favorite for years.

Thus, though John Force acknowledged Hight leaving NHRA because of his family, the 157-time NHRA event winner admitted to missing his longtime ally.

“Family is everything. So as much as I’ll miss Robert, I understand that he has some other things he wants to do. He was a big part of the success of John Force Racing for more than 25 years. I love him, and I wish him well in whatever he decides to do," Force said via NHRA.

So far, John Force Racing hasn't decided on its next president. However, Force has cited Bob McAleer as his 'go-to' guy. Thus, McAleer can potentially take the reins of JFR's presidency.

